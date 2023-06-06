Tuesday News: June 06, 2023

Update: The Super Regional best-of-three college baseball series between Wake Forest and Alabama will start at noon this Saturday (June 10) in Winston-Salem (Gene Hooks Field at Couch Ballpark). The winner of the series advances to the College World Series later this month in Omaha.

Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday (June 11)

Game 3 is necessary it will be on Monday (June 12).

The times of those games TBA. Saturday’s game will air on ESPN. https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/super-regional-at-couch-ballpark-between-wake-forest-and-alabama-will-begin-saturday-at-noon/

Wake Forest baseball team (at 50 and 10) has the best record in school history and the first team to reach 50 wins in a season. And with attendance reaching nearly 55,000, the program already has set an attendance record for the season.

There’s still time to file a 2019 tax return?

Taxpayers usually have three years to file and claim their tax refunds.

The three-year deadline has been extended to July 17, 2023, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means taxpayers still have time to claim valuable family tax credits.

*There are an estimated 1.5 million taxpayers with unclaimed 2019 refunds.

https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/theres-still-time-to-file-a-2019-tax-return-and-claim-valuable-tax-credits

Lexington has their painted pigs…

Thomasville has begun the ‘Painted Piano Project’

Real upright pianos are popping up along Main and Salem streets in Thomasville.

Some of the guidelines posted on the Arts / Davidson County Facebook page…

Pianos will be painted on site.

Work should be completed within one week.

You’ll get $100 for supplies.

This is an ongoing project. There is no deadline for submissions.

Learn more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

https://www.facebook.com/ArtsDavidsonCounty/

PACE Design Committee – Painted Piano Project

225 Old Emanuel Church Rd

Thomasville, NC 27360

Include your name, address, and phone number or email psoldaker@yahoo.com

Area Blood Drives for TUESDAY (JUNE 6)

High Point: Pinnacle Financial Partners (N. University Parkway) til 2pm.

Thomasville: Ed Price & Associates in Thomasville (Cloniger Drive) 1pm – 5pm

Jamestown: Ragsdale YMCA Jamestown (900 Bonner Road) 2pm – 6pm

Wilkesboro: Wilkesboro Church of Christ (1740 Curtis Bridge Road) 2pm – 6pm

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Google: New Jersey has been named the most romantic state?

Looking at Google search data over the last 12 months, experts looked at 16 search terms, including but not limited to, ‘engagement rings’, ‘romantic getaways’, ‘florists near me’, and ‘romantic restaurants’. Delaware, New York, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania round out the Top 5. BTW: North Carolina is the sixth most romantic state in the US – edging out Virginia? (I thought Virginia is for lovers). 😊

The study analyzed Google search data across the country.

Source link: markbroumand.com vis journoresearch.org

$3,499 = That’s how much Apple will charge for its new mixed reality headset called the Apple Vision Pro, which combines virtual reality and augmented reality. The technology overlays virtual images on live video of the real world. The device will be available early next year in the US. Experts suggest that this is Apple’s most ambitious new hardware product since the Apple Watch. www.cnn.com/2023/06/05/tech/wwdc-2023-apple-event/index.html

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

Alzheimer’s affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60-80% of dementia cases. Worldwide, more than 55 million people are living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. https://www.alz.org/alzheimers-dementia/what-is-alzheimers

Tragic accidents: Prayer concerns…

Less than 2 minutes from home. Family and friends are remembering 17-year-old Austin Gaither who died in a motorcycle accident last Friday night after being struck by a drunk driver while traveling down Linwood-Southmont Road in Lexington.

Visitation will be tonight at 7pm at Davidson Funeral Home in Lexington.

A celebration of life service will be this Wednesday afternoon (4pm).

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/family-remembers-teen-killed-by-alleged-drunk-driver-in-lexington-motorcycle-crash/

17-year-old Jessica Hollady passed away Sunday night in a UTV accident on Patterson Grove Road in Ramseur. Jessica was a junior at Eastern Randolph High School. Additional counselors will be at the school throughout the week as needed.

(BTW: A utility task vehicle (UTV) is a larger type of ATV)

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/randolph-county-school-system-mourning-loss-of-high-school-student-after-crash-in-ramseur-on-patterson-grove-road/

Georgia lost more than 90% of this year’s crop after an abnormally warm winter and a late-season freeze, according to Dario Chavez, an associate professor of Horticulture at the University of Georgia.

Georgia (nicknamed the Peach State) normally produces more than 130 million pounds of peaches annually. Georgia is the third-largest producer of peaches in the country behind South Carolina. According to the USDA, California produces four times more peaches annually than Georgia and South Carolina combined.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/05/us/georgia-peach-loss-climate/index.html

BTW: The Chick-Fil-A ‘Peach Milkshake’ is expected in stores around June 12.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/just-leaked-favorite-summer-chick-160000130.html

Crowded GOP Presidential hopefuls. Former VP Mike Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are set to ‘officially’ enter the race for the White House this week.

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/06/politics/chris-christie-2024-announcement/index.html

Prayers for Haiti. More than 13,000 people have been displaced in Haiti following heavy rains over the weekend that left at least 42 people dead,

https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/06/us/five-things-june-6-trnd/index.html

Three teenagers have been arrested after multiple homes were hit in drive-by shootings, and a person was carjacked on Sunday, according to Greensboro police. No one was hurt in any of these shootings. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/15-year-old-two-18-year-olds-arrested-after-shooting-into-greensboro-homes-carjacking/