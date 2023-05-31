S@5: Proper foot care with Dr Stu Saunders (Novant)

Dr. Stu Saunders, Foot and Ankle specialist at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Clemmons, shared with Verne and Wally (WBFJ Morning Show) about the importance of proper foot care. Listen now…

Dr. Stu Saunders, an Orthopedic surgeon with Novant Health, suggests that there are many things you can do to keep your feet healthy, but it’s important to see an orthopedic foot and ankle specialist to diagnose your foot or ankle problem.

Interesting Fact: There are 26 bones and 33 joints in the human foot and ankle.

TIP: When shopping for new shoes, always shop at the end of the day when feet are at their largest, and look for the following:

Good fit; comfortably loose when worn with soft, absorbent socks

Shaped like the foot; broad and spacious in the toe area

Shock-absorbent sole; a low wedge type is best; avoid high heels

Breathable material; canvas or leather, not plastic

Comfortable the moment you put them on.

*If new shoes need to be “broken in,” it means either they were not properly designed or not properly fitted to your feet.

Proper Foot Care (info from Novant Health)

