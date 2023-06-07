Wednesday News, JUNE 07, 2023

Code RED Air Quality Alert for the Piedmont Triad

Smoke particles from wildfires continue to make their way to NC…

Right now, the most intense fires are burning in Quebec, Canada.

Over a dozen other states

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/us-air-quality-canadian-wildfires-06-07-23/index.html

Experts encouraging all of us to limit outdoor activities.

You can help prevent (ozone) levels from rising even further by driving less and limiting the use of other ‘gas-powered equipment’. No outdoor burning until air quality improves.

https://airquality.climate.ncsu.edu/discussion

Fewer Piedmont Triad restaurants inspected due to shortage of inspectors

Fox 8 reporting that ‘staffing shortages are part of the problem’ according to a spokesperson with Davidson County’s Health Department.

Davidson County’s inspection management system shows in May 2022, 27 restaurants were inspected compared to eight restaurants in May of 2023.

In Davidson County, the same people who make sure restaurants are up to standard also inspect pools. *Health inspector vacancies across the Piedmont Triad…

Davidson and Guilford are both down one position. Forsyth County down two.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/fewer-piedmont-triad-restaurants-inspected-due-to-shortage-of-inspectors/

Former VP Mike Pence – who turns 64 today – is officially making a run for the White House. There are around a dozen candidates vying to lead the 2024 Republican presidential ticket.

www.reuters.com/world/us/ex-us-vice-president-mike-pence-launch-2024-election-bid-challenging-trump-2023-06-07/

Former President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are among the featured speakers at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention in Greensboro this Friday and Saturday. Delegate and guest registration has ended… https://www.ncgopconvention.org/

https://www.aol.com/news/trump-desantis-pence-watch-2023-172353815.html

A police investigation continues…

Crews are still o the scene (digging) at 400 Everidge Road in Winston-Salem.

It’s private property and poses no danger to the public.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/everidge-road-winston-salem-police-investigation/

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Game 3: The series TIED (1-1) going into TONIGHT’s match-up in Miami.

https://sports.yahoo.com/nba-finals-miami-heats-up-from-3-to-even-series-with-nuggets-at-1-1-023257024.html

Reminder: Chipotle is giving away free food throughout the series.

https://myfox8.com/news/food/chipotle-giving-away-free-food-during-nba-finals/

“The world ran out of pink (paint)”?

Creating the perfect backdrop for the upcoming “Barbie” movie required so much pink paint that it led to a global shortage, according to its production designer Sarah Greenwood in a recent interview with Architectural Digest.

The live action Barbie movie hits theaters on July 21.

https://www.cnn.com/style/article/barbie-pink-paint-scli-intl/index.html

The Chick-Fil-A ‘Peach Milkshake’ is expected in stores around June 12.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/just-leaked-favorite-summer-chick-160000130.html

Research: The nation’s teens have traded face time for Facetime.

Adolescents are spending less time gathering in shopping malls, movie theaters and rec rooms, and more time connecting on social media. (which is NOT as healthy).

The share of high school seniors who gathered with friends in person “almost every day” dropped to 32% in 2022, according to Monitoring the Future, a national survey of adolescents.

Numerous studies have tracked rising rates of loneliness among younger ages before, during and since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, the current Surgeon General declared a national loneliness epidemic. https://myfox8.com/news/why-are-teens-spending-less-time-than-ever-with-friends/

“And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”

Matthew 28:20 NLT

Area Blood Drives for Wednesday (JUNE 7)

Kernersville

Pierce-Jefferson Kernersville Chapel (West Mountain Street) 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

High Point

Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 701 South Main Street from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.,

Deep River Friends Meeting, 5300 W. Wendover Ave. from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.,

Jamestown

Guilford Tech Community College (East Main Street) from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.,

Greensboro

Grandover Resort (1000 Club Road) from 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m

Alamance Presbyterian Church (4000 Presbyterian Church Rd) 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m

Wilkesboro

Sweet Frog-Wilkesboro (Winkler Mill Road) from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.,

Denton

Central Methodist Church (276 W. First Street) from 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.,

Give the Gift of Life: Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time.

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

Traffic Alert: Winston-Salem – Road Closed with Detour

Peters Creek Parkway (Hwy 150) SOUTH at Clemmonsville Road BRIDGE.

Bridge and SB lanes of Peters Creek remain CLOSED for emergency repairs.

*Road may OPEN BACK UP at 5pm on Wednesday (June 7) ???? https://drivenc.gov/