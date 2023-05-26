Friday News updates, May 26, 2023

The unofficial start of Summer? Actually, rain chances increase over the Memorial Day weekend with cooler temps. Summer officially begins on June 21st…

Grass, Tree and Weed pollen MODERATE range for Friday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The THRIVE NCHE Homeschool Conference continues thru Saturday at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. You can still attend. Registration info at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

Are you suffering from ‘long Covid’?

Researchers say they’ve come up with a list of 12 key symptoms of long Covid including fatigue, brain fog, heart palpitations and chronic cough. The latest research is slowly opening the door to more research and better treatment of the condition. Read more on the News Blog…

The Consumer Federation of America releasing its annual list of top complaints from consumers filed with city, county and state consumer agencies across the US.

#3 = Complaints about consumer debt and credit.

#2 = Home repairs and renovations

#1 consumer complaint – sales and repairs of new and used autos.

That category has held the top spot for seven years running,

BTW: The CFA handled nearly 600,000 complaints in 2022, recovering more than $740 million for consumers through mediations, court enforcement actions, etc. https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/economy/top-consumer-complaints/index.html

39…That’s the median age of the US population, according to new data from the Census Bureau. That may sound young, but it actually means the population is getting older, with more aging adults – and fewer children under the age of five.

Area Blood Drives…

Friday (May 26)

Winston-Salem

Thruway Center (South Stratford Road) 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.,

Greensboro

Greensboro Vet Center (West Market Street, Suite 120) 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m

Hamptonville

Flat Rock Baptist Church in Hamptonville from 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m

Saturday (May 27)

Walnut Cove

Walnut Cove Fire and Rescue (N. Main Street) from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m

North Wilkesboro

Lowes Home Improvement on Highway 421 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m

Monday (May 29) Memorial Day

Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church (Marion Street) 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Traveling to the ‘beach’ over Memorial Day weekend?

Expect rain and wind. 2 to 4 inches of rain expected. Rip Current warnings are posted.

https://journalnow.com/news/state-regional/weather/sandstorm-conditions-erupt-on-outer-banks-as-memorial-day-weekend-forecast-worsens/article_864022dc-5cd4-58bc-afd8-16aef8b6d7ff.html

Monday is Memorial Day: Local CLOSINGS…

*Winston-Salem city offices – CLOSED

*Forsyth County office

*North Carolina state government offices

*Federal government offices

*Winston-Salem Forsyth County schools

*NOTE: Garbage collections on a normal schedule. Source: Winston-Salem Journal

A new arrival at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

A baby giraffe was born last weekend. The calf is a healthy baby boy – and is already about six feet tall and 145 lbs – all within a normal healthy range. First-time mom and baby are doing great. Zoo officials will be determining when they can be brought back in with the rest of the herd. www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/animals/north-carolina-zoo-baby-giraffe-born

Fight for Life. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a bill into law that will limit most abortions as early as six weeks into a woman’s pregnancy. A growing list of Republican-led states, including almost all of the US South, have introduced sweeping abortion restrictions in the wake of last year’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade (through the Dobb’s case). CBN News

The Supreme Court on Thursday made it harder for the federal government to police water pollution in a decision that strips protections from wetlands that are isolated from larger bodies of water. https://journalnow.com/news/nation-world/government-politics/supreme-court-limits-epas-authority-over-wetlands-boosts-property-rights-over-clean-water/article

With the deadline just days away, the White House and GOP leaders are closing in on a deal to raise the country’s debt limit and cut spending to avert an economically devastating government default. President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy hope to finalize a compromise deal this weekend that satisfies demands from Republicans and Democrats. Here’s what you need to know.