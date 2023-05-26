WHAT'S NEW
Top Consumer Complaints?

wbfj-verne
May 26, 2023

 The Consumer Federation of America releasing its annual list of top complaints filed with city, county and state consumer agencies across the US.

All in, they handled nearly 600,000 complaints in 2022 and recovered more than $740 million for consumers through mediations, court enforcement actions and other means

 

#3 = Complaints about consumer debt and credit.

#2 = Home repairs and renovations

“Many consumers complained of shoddy and incomplete home repair work performed by individuals without the proper licensure or expertise,”

#1 consumer complaint in 2022 pertained to the sales and repairs of new and used autos.

When trying to buy, lease or repair their cars, SUVs and pickups, “consumers filed complaints about add-on products and services, bait and switch pricing, and mechanical condition issues,” the report noted. That category has held the top spot for seven years running,

https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/economy/top-consumer-complaints/index.html

 

 

 

 

