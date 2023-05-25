Thursday News update for May 25, 2023

Today is May 25 or 7 months till Christmas Day.

Grass and Tree pollen MODERATE range for Thursday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The THRIVE NCHE Homeschool Conference begins this afternoon (May 25). On-site registration began at 1pm today. Friday and Saturday at 8:30am. The annual conference runs through Saturday (May 27) at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. Find out more about Christ-centered speakers, teen events, college reps and tons of vendors at https://www.nche.com/thrive/

A new arrival at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. A baby giraffe was born last weekend. The calf is a healthy baby boy – and is already about six feet tall and 145 lbs – all within a normal healthy range. First-time mom and baby are doing great. Zoo officials will be determining when they can be brought back in with the rest of the herd. www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/animals/north-carolina-zoo-baby-giraffe-born

Traveling to the Outer Banks over Memorial day weekend? Strong winds are kicking up ‘dust storms’ on the islands, prompting a gale warning that will last into the three-day holiday weekend. Rain showers will arrive Thursday night and storm chances will build to 80% through Saturday, with 2 to 4 inches expected, forecasters say. “Locally heavier amounts” are possible by Monday. Rip Current warnings are sure to be posted. https://journalnow.com/news/state-regional/weather/sandstorm-conditions-erupt-on-outer-banks-as-memorial-day-weekend-forecast-worsens/article_864022dc-5cd4-58bc-afd8-16aef8b6d7ff.html

Area Blood Drives for Thursday (May 25)…

Lexington

First Reformed United Church of Christ (East Center Street) 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m

Jamestown

Jamestown United Methodist (East Main Street) 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.,

King

Capella Church of Christ (Flat Shoals Road) 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.,

Greensboro

Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise (Norwalk Street) 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.,

Give the Gift of Life. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org

or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Thanks Meg Lorenz (from Clemmons) for sharing a bit of her great uncle’s story with the WBFJ morning show (8:50am) ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Welcome home. 1st Lt Carl D. Nesbitt had been MIA after being shot down while piloting a B-17G over Germany during WWII (November 1944).

May 15, Nesbitt was laid to his final resting place with full military honors after being listed as Missing in Action for 79 years. Nesbitt was recovered and brought home by the non-profit organization ‘History Flight’.

*‘History Flight’ is a privately operated, non-profit organization dedicated to researching, recovering and repatriating America’s service members back to the United States *NBC’s Today Show (third hour) will air a segment on Nesbitt’s recovery and funeral this Friday morning (May 26).

NEW this morning…

The city of Greensboro has passed an ordinance to define “short-term rental” in its land development ordinance. In doing so, they are able to regulate rental properties like Airbnbs and VRBOs within town limits. The city estimates there are about 600 short-term rentals, but they’re not sure where those rentals are located.

*The new ordinance goes into effect on January 1, 2024.

Prayer for the family. A deadly shooting in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Trade Street just before midnight. According to Winston-Salem police, a 30-year-old-male who died at the scene was ‘specifically targeted during a ‘drive by’ shooting’.

Remembering Tina Turner. Condolences continue to pour in at the passing of pop rock icon Tina Turner who passed away earlier this week at the age of 83. Turner, who passed away after a long illness near Zurich, Switzerland, was ‘twice’ voted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Turner was among the first celebrities to speak out candidly about domestic abuse, becoming an advocate to battered women and a symbol of resilience to all.

Crowed GOP Presidential field. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially launching his 2024 GOP presidential run on Twitter last night. Yes, there were ‘technical issues’ but DeSantis raised $1 million dollars in the hour after the launch.

‘Looming’. A June 1st deadline to raise the debt ceiling is now just days away, and although both the White House and GOP lawmakers say they’re making progress, they are “nowhere near a deal.” CNN

Target stores are quietly removing some LGBTQ merchandise following a backlash from customers and what the company says are “threats” to employees. The merchandise giant rolled out a “Pride” campaign earlier this month. CBN News

NASCAR: The upcoming Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is officially sold out! Green flag racing at 6pm this Sunday evening (May 8). www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

Good News: Modest changes to your diet and lifestyle can improve your heart health and lower your risk by as much as 80%.

American Heart Association https://www.stroke.org/en/about-the-american-stroke-association

CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips

*Wash hands frequently.

*Clean food preparation areas thoroughly.

*Wash ALL fruits and vegetables before eating.

*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.