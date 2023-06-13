WHAT'S NEW
Getting Kids Outdoors this Summer

June 13, 2023

Summer Activities with the Kids

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/parenting/summer-activities/

 

Live the Adventure

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/bring-your-bible/summer-activities-july-live-it-challenge/

 

Tim Sanford is a licensed professional counselor and the Clinical Director of Counseling Services for Focus on the Family’s counseling department. He is also a pastor, a public speaker and the author of several books, the most recent being Forgive for Real: Six Steps to Forgiving. Tim and his wife Becky have two grown daughters and reside in Colorado.

Informative blogs from Tim: https://www.focusonthefamily.com/contributors/timothy-l-sanford-ma-lpc/

 

 

 

 

 

