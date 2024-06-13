WHAT'S NEW
Juneteenth happenings across the Triad

June 13, 2024

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the US on June 19, 1865, when the final enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation was ordered at the end of the Civil War.  Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021.

 

Thursday night: The Juneteenth Committee is holding an Open House at the Lexington Public Library Annex TONIGHT (June 13) at 5pm. The African American Heritage project is offering ‘walk-in scanning sessions’ for photos of African American families, seeking to scan family photos and newspaper clippings to be included in the Davidson County Historical Museum’s digital photography collection. The library’s genealogy division will also assist with general genealogy research and provide information on marriage licenses and records. Tonya Lanier   www.davidsonlocal.com/news/smzfv01nghshgdjsuh5kokbn51qmb2

 

 

*Additional Juneteenth events happening across the Triad through June 19.

https://journalnow.com/life-entertainment/local/events/triad-greensboro-winston-salem-bailey-park-bob-marley-wailers-juneteenth/article

 

 

Winston-Salem: A Juneteenth festival is planned for this Saturday (June 15) 1pm – 8pm at Bailey Park in downtown Winston-Salem. Join in the celebration of African American culture and freedom featuring food, music, panels and dance.  visitwinstonsalem.com/juneteenth-festivals

 

 

*Lexington: Events planned during the annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration.

https://www.davidsonlocal.com/news/celebrate-juneteenth-in-lexington-with-a-week-of-community-events

 

