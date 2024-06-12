Victory Mountain Camp (Sophia) update!

Happy Camper update for Victory Mountain Camp in Sophia, NC

“We are so happy to announce that 17 middle schoolers dedicated their life to Christ during our rally on Monday night! The campers enjoyed the “wrestlemania” afterglow on Monday and spent Tuesday in breakout sessions and competing in two different team competitions” –Kaytlin https://www.facebook.com/groups/41783291236?

Also, longtime camp director Dennis LaRue retired back in May after 20 years of “loyalty and dedication to the ministry of Victory Mountain Wesleyan Camp”. If you would like show Dennis your appreciation by way of a card or letter, there is a mailing address… Dennis LaRue – 3594 Youth Camp Rd, Sophia NC 27350