Will there be a ‘Covid Summer Serge’?
Covid cases on the rise nationwide just in time for summer travel. Nationally, the amount of Covid virus in wastewater is still low, but levels have been gradually increasing in recent weeks. COVID-19 hotspots have already emerged in parts of the Northeast, West, and South, according to the CDC. https://time.com/6987920/summer-2024-covid-19-wave/
*Symptoms of the latest Covid variants (called FLiRT) are similar to previous variants.
Sore throat
Cough
Fatigue
Congestion
Runny nose
Headache
Muscle aches
Fever or chills
New loss of sense of taste or smell
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhea
NOTE: Severity of symptoms you might experience depends on YOUR underlying health and immunity, according to the CDC!
www.today.com/health/coronavirus/new-covid-variant-symptoms-2024-flirt-rcna150072