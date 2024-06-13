WHAT'S NEW
Will there be a ‘Covid Summer Serge’?

wbfj-verne
June 13, 2024

Covid cases on the rise nationwide just in time for summer travel.  Nationally, the amount of Covid virus in wastewater is still low, but levels have been gradually increasing in recent weeks. COVID-19 hotspots have already emerged in parts of the Northeast, West, and South, according to the CDC. https://time.com/6987920/summer-2024-covid-19-wave/

*Symptoms of the latest Covid variants (called FLiRT) are similar to previous variants.

Sore throat

Cough

Fatigue

Congestion

Runny nose

Headache

Muscle aches

Fever or chills

New loss of sense of taste or smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

NOTE: Severity of symptoms you might experience depends on YOUR underlying health and immunity, according to the CDC! 

www.today.com/health/coronavirus/new-covid-variant-symptoms-2024-flirt-rcna150072

 

 

