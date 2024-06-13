Thursday News for June 13, 2024

Sunny and HOT through Sunday (Father’s Day).

Protect your skin while outside this summer, even on a partly cloudy day! *Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE going outside. *Re-apply every two hours. Find out more about a cool app – the *EWG Healthy Living App – that compares sunscreen (and much more). As mentioned on the WBFJ Morning Show! *EWG is ‘Environmental Working Group’ www.ewg.org/sunscreen/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday (June 13)

Jerry Long YMCA in Clemmons = 10:30 – 3pm

Central Davie Education Center in Mocksville = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

‘Prayer Guide for Fathers’ A downloadable resource from CBN

Celebrating God’s design for men, we want to encourage and pray for all dads – encouraging everyone to pray for their father or father-like figure in their life.

https://www2.cbn.com/resources/booklet/prayer-guide-fathers?utm

Reminder: Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 16)

The Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point) has earned a spot in the Top 25 USA Today ‘Best Places to Move List 2024’. The report rated every city and town in our state based on crime rates, affordability, median income, and school quality.

Several other North Carolina metro areas were highly rated, including Charlotte (#5), Raleigh (#6), Asheville (#17), Hickory (#26).

BTW: Winston-Salem is ranked #17 among the best (cities) in the U.S. to retire.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/business/winston-salems-best-places-in-us-ranking-drop-to-no-60/article

Local Baseball: Winston-Salem Dash VS the Greensboro Grasshoppers

(THURS) Blue vs. Green Bubble Night. First pitch at 7pm. Also, it’s Pups in the Park Thursday. All leashed pups will be able to run the bases post-game.

*The Dash hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers thru Sunday (Father’s Day)

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2024-05

Leggett & Platt is closing its High Point facility, eliminating 158 jobs.

First round of layoffs later in July, with the remaining staff let go by the end of September. Leggett & Platt, maker of furniture and bedding components, is based in Carthage, Missouri.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/high-point-furniture-facility-closing-blandwood-drive/83

Google reinstated the conservative PragerU app in its Play Store hours after suspending it, claiming they violated its “hate speech policy.” The brief ban came not long after PragerU released a documentary about radical Islam. www2.cbn.com/news/us/google-lifts-suspension-conservative-app-claims-it-was-error

Doctors studying Alzheimer’s patients believe a certain gene from both parents is a strong predictor of the disease. However, many dealing with Alzheimer’s have shown the effects can be slowed in many cases by lifestyle changes.

BTW: Nearly seven million Americans live with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Source: Division of Neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/health/first-survivors-alzheimers-genetic-combination-causes-it-recovery-possible?

The Juneteenth Committee is holding an Open House at the Lexington Public Library Annex TONIGHT (June 13) at 5pm. The African American Heritage project is offering ‘walk-in scanning sessions’ for photos of African American families, seeking to scan family photos and newspaper clippings to be included in the Davidson County Historical Museum’s digital photography collection. The library’s genealogy division will also assist with general genealogy research and provide information on marriage licenses and records. Tonya Lanier www.davidsonlocal.com/news/smzfv01nghshgdjsuh5kokbn51qmb2

*The annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration in Lexington kicks off Thursday with a week of meaningful events dedicated to honoring African American history and fostering community unity.

Thursday Tee-Time at Pinehurst. The 124th U.S. Open is set to kick off today with 156 of the best golfers in the world vying for the third major championship of the season.

*Tiger Woods and Will Zalatoris began early this morning. The afternoon tee times are highlighted by the top three players in the world: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. https://www.cbssports.com/golf/news/2024-u-s-open-tee-times-pairings-complete-schedule-on-tv-groups-in-round-1-on-thursday-at-pinehurst/

Operation Fan – Heat Relief. The ‘Division of Aging’ in Raleigh is partnering with area agencies (Senior Services and Senior resources) to distribute portable FANS to eligible adults (60 and older), as well as adults with disabilities now thru October. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/aging/operation-fan-heat-relief

One of the key ingredients in sunscreen is also being used in foods such as frozen pizza and Skittles. Titanium dioxide, found in sunscreen, is also used to artificially brighten the colors of food items? Yikes.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/sunscreen-ingredient-titanium-dioxide-food

Flood warnings for the Sunshine State. Heavy rainfall will continue in South Florida. Florida Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for five counties including Miami-Dade and Sarasota counties. Over a foot of rain has soaked South Florida since Tuesday. https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/13/weather/florida-flooding-storm-forecast-thursday/index.html?

CDC: Covid cases on the rise nationwide just in time for summer travel.

Nationally, the amount of Covid virus in wastewater is still low, but levels have been gradually increasing in recent weeks. COVID-19 hotspots have already emerged in parts of the Northeast, West, and South. https://time.com/6987920/summer-2024-covid-19-wave/

*Symptoms of the latest Covid variants (called FLiRT) are similar to previous variants.

www.today.com/health/coronavirus/new-covid-variant-symptoms-2024-flirt-rcna150072

Sore throat

Cough

Fatigue

Congestion

Runny nose

Headache

Muscle aches

Fever or chills

New loss of sense of taste or smell

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

NOTE: Severity of symptoms you might experience depends on YOUR underlying health and immunity, according to the CDC!