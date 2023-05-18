May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every Second Counts.

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of death in the country and a major cause of serious disability. In the U.S., more than 800,000 people suffer from strokes each year.

Know the SIGNS.

Sudden NUMBNESS or weakness of face, arm or leg, especially on one side of the body

Sudden CONFUSION, trouble speaking, or trouble understanding speech

Sudden TROUBLE SEEING in one or both eyes

Sudden TROUBLE WALKING, dizziness, or loss of balance or coordination

Sudden SEVERE HEADACHE with no known cause

Source: The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)

Fact: Someone is hospitalized with a stroke every 20 minutes in North Carolina.

Good News: 80% of strokes are preventable.

Know the symptoms. Remember BE FAST…

B – Balance (balance issues)

E – Eyes (vision issues or loss)

F – Face (face drooping, usually on one side)

A – Arm or leg (numbness)

S – Speech (difficulty talking, slurring words)

T – Terrible headache (or time to seek medical help)

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke