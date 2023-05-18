Thursday News: May 18, 2023

WHAT'S NEW
FREE Dental Clinic this Saturday in Mt Airy

Providing dental care to adults who need it most. First come, First serve.  Saturday, May 20 from 8am to 4pm.  Hosted by the dental office of Dr. John L. Gravitte in Mount Airy. https://www.drgravitte.com/giving-back.html

For event updates, please like and follow Dr. John L. Gravitte on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!  https://www.facebook.com/events/621043523400164?active_tab=about

 

Tree, Grass, Weed pollen MODERATE range for Thursday   www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

National Police Week 2023 continues through Saturday, May 20.

 Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist began its yearlong ‘commemoration’ this week, celebrating 100 years of the hospital’s existence.

Baptist Hospital opened on the campus of Wake Forest College near Raleigh with 88 beds in May of 1923. Actually, the idea of a ‘network of hospitals that would care for the state’s poorest and neediest patients’ had been in discussion’ with churches within the NC Baptist State Convention starting back in 1903.

*Fast forward to 2023, ‘Baptist’ is the largest employer in our region, with more than 22,000 employees systemwide, along with over 1,500 acute care, psychiatric and rehabilitation beds and four community hospitals.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/about-us/centennial

 

“Anxious about A-I’? Sam Altman, the CEO of the company that created the Artificial Intelligence program Chat G-P-T told a Senate subcommittee this week that the U.S. (or a global agency) should regulate Artificial Intelligence, which is advancing at an alarming rate. Altman stated that people are anxious about how AI will change their lives – and added, “We are, too.” Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/chatgpt-chief-warns-about-sharing-information-ai-calls-regulations

 

TikTok-free America?  Montana has become the first state in the U.S. to place a ‘ban’ on TikTok, a popular social media app which is owned by a Chinese tech company. The measure, scheduled to take effect this January 2024, will likely face legal challenges. www.newsnationnow.com/business/tech/ap-montana-says-1st-in-nation-tiktok-ban-protects-people-tiktok-says-it-violates-their-rights/

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every Second Counts.

Fact: Someone is hospitalized with a stroke every 20 minutes in North Carolina.

Good News: 80% of strokes are preventable.

Know the symptoms. Remember BE FAST…
B – Balance (balance issues)
E – Eyes (vision issues or loss)

F – Face (face drooping, usually on one side)
A – Arm or leg (numbness)
S – Speech (difficulty talking, slurring words)
T – Terrible headache (or time to seek medical help)

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke

 

Headline of the Morning???

“There are around 25 Dollar General stores in Davidson County”

www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/dollar-general-building-new-store-in-county-closing-another-nearby-in-lexington/article

Davidson County’s first Truliant Federal Credit Union branch is under construction in Lexington. The new branch located at Lowes Boulevard is scheduled to open in October. https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/davidson-countys-first-truliant-branch-should-open-in-october/

 

Saddleback Church in California is appealing the Southern Baptist Convention’s move to oust the church over its decision to have women as pastors. Leadership with Saddleback is asking the annual meeting of the SBC, which convenes next month in New Orleans, to overturn the decision by the Executive Committee and let them back in the Convention. The church’s appeal shines a light on the larger debate about the role of women in ministry.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/saddleback-church-appeals-its-ouster-southern-baptists-over-issue-women-pastors

 

Krispy Kreme’s ‘Hot n Now’ sign will have set hours?

Expect the sign to be ‘lit’ at stores during peak hours: between 7 to 9 a.m. and between 5 to 7 p.m.   NOTE: If you download the Krispy Kreme app, it will tell you when the Hot Now light is on at your local shop. SWEET!!!!!

SOURCE: As Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-is-krispy-kreme-changing-its-hot-now-policy/article

 

 

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has discovered an ancient receipt or financial transaction dating back 2,000 years on the City of David’s Pilgrimage Road in Jerusalem. The Pilgrimage Road ran from the city gate and the Pool of Siloam, located south of the City of David, to the gates of the Temple Mount and the Second Temple, and was the most important road in Jerusalem. The ancient receipt is from the Second Temple period, the time of Jesus, when the Romans controlled the region.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/ancient-hebrew-financial-record-discovered-city-davids-pilgrimage-road

 

 

Great weather for upcoming events happening around our listening area…

The Greek Festival happening this weekend in Winston-Salem (May 19-21).

Location: Greek Orthodox Church on Keating Drive Friday – Sunday.

 

Cheerwine Festival this Saturday in Salisbury…

 

NASCAR: All-Star Week (Weekend) in North Wilkesboro (May 16-21, 2023)

https://www.northwilkesborospeedway.com/

 

 

