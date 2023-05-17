WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ is back on the air, after storm damage

May 17, 2023

WBFJ FM and WBFJ AM is broadcasting with ‘back-up power’ after a power pole crashed down in our upper parking lot during a storm that rumbled through downtown Winston-Salem around 9pm Tuesday night.

Thank you to Carolina Generator from Mt Airy.

Thank you to the Duke Energy crew working in our parking lot (replacing a broken power pole).

Photos of the damage on our Facebook page / wbfj.

