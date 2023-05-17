Wednesday Word

A mother’s influence

‘Start children off on the way they should go,

and even when they are old they will not turn from it’

Proverbs 22:6

A new survey from the American Bible Society reveals what should be obvious.

Most Americans who identify as Christian say that their mother’s ‘faith’ played a major role in their decision to follow Jesus Christ.

The report found that 77% of respondents are following their mother’s faith.

The majority of children who grew up Protestant remained either Protestant or “other Christian” as adults.

Moms were active participants and facilitators in prayer (63%), conversations about God (70%), the Bible (71%), or other faith questions (72%). Practicing Christians in their teen years consistently identify mothers as “the ones who provide spiritual guidance and instruction of their faith in the household”.

Note: The research does not discount the influence of fathers on their children’s faith, but focuses on how adults identify the source of their spiritual guidance.

The Amplified Bible expands that verse in Proverbs saying…

‘Train up a child in the way (they) should go

[teaching to seek God’s wisdom and will for their abilities and talents],

Even when (they are) old, (they) will not depart from it.’

Bottom line: Never understate the power of the Holy Spirit, and a praying mom!

-Verne

Source: The annual “State of the Bible” study conducted by the American Bible Society, released the second chapter of its annual research report on trends in Christianity.

https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/moms-play-major-role-childrens-decision-christ-survey-reports