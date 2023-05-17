WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Pro-Life victory for NC on Tuesday!

Pro-Life victory for NC on Tuesday!

wbfj-verne
May 17, 2023

Update: Republican lawmakers in Raleigh had enough votes to ‘over-ride’ the Governor’s veto of a major pro-life bill (SB-20) on Tuesday (May 16, 2023).

The new law will save thousands of unborn lives while providing resources and support for women and families facing unplanned, crisis pregnancies. A primary provision of the bill will reduce the legal timeframe for most abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks of gestation to 12 weeks (with some exceptions).

The new law goes into effect July 1st.

Read more at https://www.ncfamily.org/nc-general-assembly-overrides-veto-enacts-major-pro-life-bill/

 

NOTE: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, North Carolina has (unfortunately) become a top destination for those seeking abortions, with many coming from surrounding states that have tighter restrictions in place. In the months after Roe was overturned, the number of abortions performed in North Carolina increased 37% –the highest percentage increase of abortions of any state in the country.www.baptistpress.com/resource-library/news/baptist-leaders-call-on-n-c-lawmakers-to-override-impending-veto-of-12-week-abortion-ban/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

2023 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 17, 2023

S@5: PEAK Adventure Ministries

wbfj-verne
May 17, 2023

WBFJ is back on the air, after storm damage

wbfj-verne
May 17, 2023

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
May 17, 2023

Wednesday News: May 17, 2023

wbfj-verne
May 17, 2023

Memorial Day Observances

wbfj-kurt
May 16, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.