Wednesday News: May 17, 2023

National Police Week 2023 continues through Saturday, May 20.

Tree, Grass, Weed pollen MODERATE range for Wednesday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Lights out: Over 800 customers still without power in Yadkin county this morning. Around 100 Duke Energy customers without power in downtown Winston-Salem (including WBFJ Radio)…

WBFJ is back on the air! We have been broadcasting with ‘back-up power’ after a power pole crashed down in our upper parking lot during a storm that rumbled through downtown Winston-Salem around 9pm Tuesday night.

Thank you to Carolina Generator from Mt Airy.

Thank you to the Duke Energy crew working in our parking lot (replacing a broken power pole). Photos of the damage on our Facebook page / wbfj.

Major Pro-Life victory in Raleigh on Tuesday.

Update: Republican lawmakers in Raleigh had enough votes to ‘over-ride’ the Governor’s veto of a major pro-life bill (SB-20) on Tuesday.

The new law will save thousands of unborn lives while providing resources and support for women and families facing unplanned, crisis pregnancies. A primary provision of the bill will reduce the legal timeframe for most abortions in North Carolina from 20 weeks of gestation to 12 weeks (with some exceptions). The new law goes into effect July 1st.

NOTE: Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June, North Carolina has (unfortunately) become a top destination for those seeking abortions, with many coming from surrounding states that have tighter restrictions in place. In the months after Roe was overturned, the number of abortions performed in North Carolina increased 37% –the highest percentage increase of abortions of any state in the country.www.baptistpress.com/resource-library/news/baptist-leaders-call-on-n-c-lawmakers-to-override-impending-veto-of-12-week-abortion-ban/

The Greek Festival happening this weekend in Winston-Salem (May 19-21).

Location: Greek Orthodox Church on Keating Drive Friday – Sunday.

The festival features live traditional music and dancing, a Greek marketplace, children’s activities, church tours…and the food. Drive-thru service for food takeout will be offered.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information Call 336-765-7145, or visit www.wsgreekfestival.com.

Chatham, New Jersey

Update: The “peeping goat” is finally back on the farm, according to police.

The ‘runaway goat’ who was caught peeping into homes throughout Chatham Township over several days was safely ‘captured’ by some construction workers on Monday.

Door bell cameras in the area are back to ‘normal’…

Survey: Praying, reading the Bible, and having a strong Christian faith has a positive impact on both your mental health and physical health.

According to the “Faith and Wellness” report, the Gospel is literally ‘good news’ for those struggling with their mental and physical wellness. Offering HOPE in a seemingly hopeless world. Source: Grey Matter Research and Infinity Concepts

