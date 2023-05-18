‘Baptist’ Hospital celebrates 100 years

Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist began its yearlong ‘commemoration’ this week, celebrating 100 years of the hospital’s existence.

Baptist Hospital opened on the campus of Wake Forest College near Raleigh with 88 beds in May of 1923. Actually, the idea of a ‘network of hospitals that would care for the state’s poorest and neediest patients’ had been in discussion’ with churches within the NC Baptist State Convention starting back in 1903.

*Fast forward to 2023, ‘Baptist’ is the largest employer in our region, with more than 22,000 employees systemwide, along with over 1,500 acute care, psychiatric and rehabilitation beds and four community hospitals.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/about-us/centennial