WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home ‘Baptist’ Hospital celebrates 100 years

‘Baptist’ Hospital celebrates 100 years

wbfj-verne
May 18, 2023

Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist began its yearlong ‘commemoration’ this week, celebrating 100 years of the hospital’s existence.

Baptist Hospital opened on the campus of Wake Forest College near Raleigh with 88 beds in May of 1923. Actually, the idea of a ‘network of hospitals that would care for the state’s poorest and neediest patients’ had been in discussion’ with churches within the NC Baptist State Convention starting back in 1903.

*Fast forward to 2023, ‘Baptist’ is the largest employer in our region, with more than 22,000 employees systemwide, along with over 1,500 acute care, psychiatric and rehabilitation beds and four community hospitals.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/about-us/centennial

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 18, 2023

May is Stroke Awareness Month

wbfj-verne
May 18, 2023

Thursday News: May 18, 2023

wbfj-verne
May 18, 2023

2023 Summer Camps

wbfj-kurt
May 17, 2023

S@5: PEAK Adventure Ministries

wbfj-verne
May 17, 2023

WBFJ is back on the air, after storm damage

wbfj-verne
May 17, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.