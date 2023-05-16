Midway: Gumtree Road to shutdown for 19 months

WHAT'S NEW
May 16, 2023

Traffic Alert: Town of Midway (Bridge replacement on Gumtree Road)

A portion of Gumtree Road will close in both directions on Monday, May 22 due to a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed for 19 months.

The portion of Gumtree Road affected is near Old Highway 52 to Hebron Church Road. Gumtree Road is scheduled to reopen by Dec. 22, 2024.

Detour: Hebron Church Road and Old Highway 52.  Source: NC-DOT

