Tuesday News: May 23, 2023

Tree, Grass and Weed pollen MODERATE range for Tuesday

RECALL: Target is recalling nearly 5 million ‘Threshold candles’ due to ‘numerous reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking during use’.

This recall includes the 5.5 ounce 1-wick, 14 ounce 3-wick and 20 ounce 3-wick candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars. *Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Krispy Kreme: FREE dozen glazed to high school, college seniors

Grads can grab a FREE dozen original glazed donuts at a participating Krispy Kreme location this Wednesday (May 24), while supplies last.

NOTE: Just wear something related to belong to the Class of 2023 (like a T-shirt or class ring). You can even wear your formal graduation cap and gown, if you prefer! This year, the ‘dozen’ comes with a “Dough-ploma” sleeve around the box.

After you get your donuts, share photos on social media (by tagging @krispykreme and using the hashtag #KrispyKreme). Full details http://ms.spr.ly/6188gwfxi

North Carolina voters will be asked to show a photo ID (such as a driver’s license) when voting in-person, starting with municipal elections this Fall.

*Municipal elections are planned in September, October, and November, depending on the town or city. *Election info on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

(Deadline at 6pm today) Rominger’s Southern Furniture Company – the oldest family owned furniture company in Winston-Salem – in the final hours of a going-out-of-business auction.The Swicegood Group is handling the online auction at www.READY2BID.com, which is set to end this evening at 6pm.

Rominger’s Southern Furniture Company opened its doors in April 1900.

(TUE) Starting today, the Lexington Farmers Market will be open a ‘pop-up’ market at Lexington Parkway Plaza between Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree Tuesday evenings from 5pm till 8pm. *USDA grant funds are allowing the farmers market to explore additional market locations and times throughout the week – including Tuesday evenings at the Parkway Plaza location. SNAP EBT is accepted.

Note: The Lexington Farmers Market is a producer-only market open Saturday mornings May through October at the historic train depot in Lexington.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities for Tuesday (May 23)

Greensboro: Guilford College UMC, Fleming Road, 1:30pm – 6pm

High Point: Covenant Church, 1526 Skeet Club Road, 1:30pm – 6pm

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

AAA: Average regular unleaded around $3.26 statewide (TUE). Gas prices are down around a dollar less a gallon from last year, heading into Memorial Day weekend.

Gas Tips: Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas.

Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days.

Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive.

Sources: Clark Howard via Gassbuddy.com.

Traffic Alert: Town of Midway (Bridge replacement on Gumtree Road)

A portion of Gumtree Road (near Hwy 52) is now CLOSED to ‘thru traffic’ due to a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed for 19 months.

*Note: The Midway Town Park IS OPEN…

Just go slow through the ‘detour signs’ at the end of Gumtree and Hebron Church Road.

(Completion date by Dec. 22, 2024). Source: NC-DOT

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Dealing with Depression (as heard on WBFJ Morning Show between 8 and 9am, recorded)

Dr Gus Thomas – Clinical Supervisor with Associates in Christian Counseling – shared more about the symptoms, causes and treatment options when dealing with depression.

Helpful resources on the ‘News Blog / Mental Health’ http://christiancounseling.org

Keep active, learn to play an instrument? A recent study has found that intensive music playing and active listening ‘can slow the loss of gray matter in the brain, prolonging its plasticity’. The trial involved 132 participants aged 62 to 78 years old. None had six months or more of musical training during their lifetimes. All were in good physical and mental health, retired, and were not dependent on hearing aids. The participants were divided into two equal groups. The first group received one-hour piano lessons each week with the expectation that its members would practice five days a week for 30 minutes. The remaining participants practiced music awareness in active listening sessions.

At the end of the six months, all participants were tested for cognitive function.

Good News: Musical activities increased the brain’s gray matter in some areas, increasing its plasticity, although it did not reverse or stop brain atrophy due to aging.

These activities did provide ‘much needed exercise to multiple brain regions’.

Business: the US is experiencing the ‘happiest work force in over 30 years’.

Aside from salary, the top three drivers of happiness for U.S. workers are paid time off (37%), work-life balance (29%) and a sense of accomplishment (27%).

Employers are focused on creating work-life balance (46%), providing good employee benefits (43%), and improving company culture (39%).

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as though you were

working for the Lord and not for people.

-Colossians 3:23-24 God News Translation