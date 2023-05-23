Red Cross Blood Donation Drives

Upcoming blood donation opportunities, May 22-June 15. Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give now.

Alleghany

Sparta

5/22/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sparta United Methodist Church, 190 N. Main St.

Ashe

Fleetwood

5/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fleetwood Volunteer Fire Department, 9005 US-221

Jefferson

6/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Jefferson UMC, 115 East Main Street

West Jefferson

5/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., State Employees Credit Union West Jefferson, 1024 S Jefferson Avenue

5/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lowe’s Home Improvement, 158 Lowes Drive

Davidson

Denton

6/7/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central Methodist Church, 276 W. First St.

Lexington

5/22/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 902 S Main St

5/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Macedonia United Methodist Church, 10890 Hwy 8

5/25/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Reformed United Church of Christ, 104 East Center Street

6/9/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., North Davidson Library, 559 Critcher Drive

6/13/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 1347 Hwy 47

Linwood

6/10/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Churchland Fire Department, 9752 S. NC Hwy 150

Thomasville

5/25/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Anderson R/C, 1101 Mendenhall St

6/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ed Price & Associates Thomasville, 12 Cloniger Drive

6/15/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Memorial United Methodist Church, 101 Randolph Street

Welcome

6/8/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 404 Welcome – Arcadia Road

Davie

Bermuda Run

6/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bermuda Run Country Club, 324 Bermuda Run Drive

Mocksville

5/30/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., FBC Mocksville, 390 N. Main Street

6/7/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Francis of Assisi, 862 Yadkinville Road

6/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., REEB Millworks, 346 Bethel Church Road

Forsyth

Clemmons

6/1/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Clemmons Civic Club, 2870 Middlebrook Dr

6/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital, 3515 Lawrence Street

6/15/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jerry Long YMCA, 1150 S. Peace Haven Road

Kernersville

6/1/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Rd.

6/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pierce-Jefferson Kernersville Chapel, 213 West Mountain Street

6/8/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Salem One Kernersville, 1155 Distribution Court

Pfafftown

5/30/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road

Rural Hall

6/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Kingswood United Methodist, 6840 University Parkway

Winston Salem

5/22/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/23/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/24/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Vulcan Materials, 4401 North Patterson Avenue

5/24/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Glenn View Baptist Church, 4275 Glenn Hi Road

5/25/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Thruway Center, 414 South Stratford Road

5/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Forsyth County NAACP Enrichment Center, 4130 Oak Ridge Drive

5/28/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/30/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/31/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

5/31/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Winston Lake Family YMCA, 901 Waterworks Rd

5/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Salem Funerals & Cremations, 2951 Reynolda Road

5/31/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive

6/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/2/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Ardmore United Methodist Church, 630 S Hawthorne Road

6/4/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/4/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Friedberg Moravian Church, 2178 Friedberg Church Rd.

6/5/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/11/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/12/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/12/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road

6/13/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/14/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

6/14/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital an affiliate of Encompass Health, 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle

6/15/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Piedmont Plaza, 1920 W. 1st Street

6/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

Guilford

Archdale

6/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Archdale Recreation Center, 214 Park Drive

Browns Summit

5/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Summit Creek Charter Academy, 2126 Scott Road

Greensboro

5/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/23/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/23/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road

5/24/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/24/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Christman Company, 408 S Elm Street

5/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Pinnacle Financial Partners, 1431 New Garden Rd

5/24/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church Greensboro, 2300 West Friendly Avenue

5/25/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/25/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cedar Grove Tabernacle of Praise, 612 Norwalk Street

5/26/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/26/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Greensboro Vet Center, 3515 West Market Street, Suite 120

5/27/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/28/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

5/31/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/1/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian, 3906 W. Friendly Ave.

6/2/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/3/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/4/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/5/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/7/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/7/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road

6/7/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Church Rd

6/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Rd.

6/8/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/8/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mt Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road

6/9/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Embassy Suites Greensboro, 204 CentrePort Drive

6/10/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/11/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/12/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/13/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road

6/14/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

6/14/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Banquet Hall, 2210 N Elm St

6/15/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 6:15 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

High Point

5/23/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road

5/31/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Avenue

6/2/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., On Stage School of Dance, 3745 Admiral Drive

6/3/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hartley Drive YMCA, 150 W. Hartley Drive

6/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church High Point, 808 Hilltop Street

6/5/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive

6/6/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pinnacle Financial Partners, 1585 N. University Parkway

6/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ilderton Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 701 South Main Street

6/7/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Deep River Friends Meeting, 5300 W. Wendover Ave.

6/12/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fairfield United Methodist, 1505 NC Hwy 62 West

6/14/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Crossover Church, 711 Knightdale Ave

Jamestown

5/25/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Jamestown United Methodist, 403 East Main Street

5/31/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road

6/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ragsdale YMCA Jamestown, 900 Bonner Road

6/7/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Guilford Tech Community College, 601 East Main Street

6/14/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Road

McLeansville

5/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., General Dynamics, 5440 Millstream Road

Oak Ridge

6/12/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road

Stokesdale

5/23/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola Dr

Summerfield

5/25/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Summerfield Fire Department, 7400 Summerfield Road

Whitsett

6/2/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Stoney Creek YMCA, 954 Golf House Road West

Rockingham

Eden

5/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Osborne Baptist Church, 326 East Stadium Drive

6/1/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Eden YMCA, 301 South Kennedy Street

Madison

5/22/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., New Vision Fellowship, 1135 W. Academy Street

Mayodan

5/30/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Baptist Church Mayodan, 101 South 1st Avenue

Reidsville

5/30/2023: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 2531 Flat Rock Rd.

6/8/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Street

Ruffin

5/30/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ruffin UMC, 9640 US Hwy 29

Rowan

China Grove

6/15/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N Main Street

Granite Quarry

6/13/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Wittenberg Lutheran Church, 114 W Bank Street

Mount Ulla

6/11/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Lukes Lutheran Church Education Bldg., 11020 NC 801

Salisbury

5/25/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., JF Hurley Family YMCA, 828 Jake Alexander Blvd

6/5/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Stallings Memorial Baptist-Salisbury, 817 S. Main Street

6/9/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Road

Stokes

King

5/25/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Capella Church of Christ, 1187 Flat Shoals Road

6/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., King Moravian Church, 228 W Dalton Street

Walnut Cove

5/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Walnut Cove Fire and Rescue, 527 N. Main St

Surry

Elkin

6/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., LifePoint Church, 1802 North Bridge Street

Mount Airy

5/30/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive

6/1/2023: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy, 326 South Main Street

6/5/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive

6/10/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Avenue

6/11/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road

6/13/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Haymore Baptist Church, 319 Rockford Street

6/14/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive

Pilot Mountain

5/29/2023: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion Street

Watauga

Blowing Rock

5/26/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Tanger Outlets Shoppes on the Parkway, 278 Shoppes On The Parkway Rd. Suite 33

Boone

5/22/2023: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boone UMC, 471 New Market Blvd

6/6/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Boone, 1943 Blowing Rock Rd

6/8/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Modern Toyota, 225 Modern Drive

Wilkes

Millers Creek

6/5/2023: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Millers Creek United Methodist Church, 3260 North NC Hwy 16

North Wilkesboro

5/25/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dom Bakeries, 908 D Street

6/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Novant Health Wilkes Medical Associates, 1919 West Park Drive

Wilkesboro

5/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 2003 US Highway 421

6/6/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wilkesboro Church of Christ, 1740 Curtis Bridge Road

6/7/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sweet Frog-Wilkesboro, 1510-B Winkler Mill Road Ext.

6/12/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wilkesboro Methodist Church, 309 W. Main Street

Yadkin

Boonville

5/31/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Yadkin Valley Economic Development District. Inc., 533 N. Carolina Ave., Hwy 601

East Bend

5/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Mt. Carmel Friends Church, 3431 Mt. Carmel Church Road

Hamptonville

5/26/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Flat Rock Baptist Church, 3800 Flat Rock Church Road

Yadkinville

5/22/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 2232 Brandon Hills Road

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

