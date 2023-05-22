Monday News: May 22, 2023

‘Jesus Revolution’ was a hit in theaters. Jesus Revolution has reached another milestone – the #1 spot in DVD / Blu-ray sales in the US during the first week of May. www2.cbn.com/news/entertainment/jesus-revolution-reaches-no1-spot-dvdblu-ray-charts

Former Congressman Mark Walker is running for governor of North Carolina in 2024. The announcement was made at Triad Baptist Christian Academy in Kernersville on Saturday. Walker joins Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson and NC Treasure Dale Folwell AND Democrat Attorney General Josh Stein in the Governor’s race www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/former-congressman-mark-walker-announces-bid-for-governor-nc/83

Pastor and author Tim Keller passed away on Friday. Keller was 72. Keller, founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, had been battling pancreatic cancer since 2020. www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/christian-author-famed-pastor-tim-keller-receiving-hospice-care-home-cant-wait-see-jesus

Rominger’s Southern Furniture Company – the oldest family owned furniture company in Winston-Salem – has launched a going-out-of-business auction. The Swicegood Group is handling the online auction at www.READY2BID.com, which is set to end this Tuesday (May 23) at 6pm. Rominger’s Southern Furniture Company opened its doors in April 1900, a staple of Winston-Salem retailing for 123 years. https://journalnow.com/business/local/romingers-southern-furniture-co-to-close-after-123-years/article

NASCAR: Kyle Larson winning the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday. Larson also won the Truck Series race on Saturday. www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/motor/kyle-larson-wins-all-star-race-north-wilkesboro-speedway/83-567d1cb7-fc69-439c-b05d-df2610f1451b

Congrats to Iam Tongi, this season’s American Idol winner on Sunday night.

(May 23) Starting Tuesday, the Lexington Farmers Market will be open a ‘pop-up’ market at Lexington Parkway Plaza between Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree Tuesday evenings from 5pm till 8pm. *USDA grant funds are allowing the farmers market to explore additional market locations and times throughout the week – including Tuesday evenings at the Parkway Plaza location. SNAP EBT is accepted. Note: The Lexington Farmers Market is a producer-only market open Saturday mornings May through October at the historic train depot in Lexington. www.the-dispatch.com/news/business/lexington-farmers-market-launches-new-site-at-lexington-parkway-plaza/article

Gas Tips: Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas. Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days. Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive. Sources: Clark Howard via Gassbuddy.com.

Traffic Alert: Town of Midway (Bridge replacement on Gumtree Road). A portion of Gumtree Road (near Hwy 52) is scheduled to CLOSE TODAY (May 22) in both directions REASON: bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed for 19 months. The project should be complete by Dec. 22, 2024. Source: NC-DOT

Tree, Grass and Weed pollen MODERATE range for Monday www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx