Recall on ‘Threshold candles’ at Target

RECALL: Target is recalling nearly 5 million ‘Threshold candles’ due to ‘numerous reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking during use’.

This recall includes the 5.5 ounce 1-wick, 14 ounce 3-wick and 20 ounce 3-wick candles in multiple scents. The recalled item numbers are printed on the bottom of the glass jars.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Questions? Call 1-800-440-0680.

Online: https://help.target.com/help/

Or www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Home Goods” for more information.

Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-target-recalls-threshold-candles-safety-hazard/43968805