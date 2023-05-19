Friday News: May 19, 2023

Update: Pastor and author Tim Keller has been moved into Hospice care. Keller, founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, has been battling pancreatic cancer since 2020.

Chick-Fil-A‘s first ever official location at Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall is closing after 50 years. The last order will be served this Saturday (May 20). BTW: Truett Cathy opened the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta’s Greenbriar Mall on Greenbriar Parkway in 1967. https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/first-chick-fil-a-location-closing-greenbriar-mall-atlanta

Update: Investigation continues into that massive fire that broke out Thursday morning at an apartment complex under construction in the SouthPark area of Charlotte – claiming the life of at least one construction worker. Another worker is unaccounted for. https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/massive-fire-breaks-out-southpark-area-charlotte/

Island music pop star Jimmy Buffett has been hospitalized in Boston, due to a ‘pressing medical issue’. The chief ‘Parrothead’ had to cancel his Saturday concert in Charleston, South Carolina. But plans to reschedule. www.wxii12.com/article/jimmy-buffett-hospitalized-boston/43941070

Gas Tips: Mondays and Fridays are the best days to ‘fill-up’ your tank with gas. Tuesdays and Sundays are good ‘top-off’ days. Wednesday and Thursday are most expensive. Sources: Clark Howard via Gassbuddy.com.

Tree + Grass pollen HIGH range. Weed pollen MODERATE for Friday. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

National Police Week 2023 continues through Saturday, May 20.

Rominger’s Southern Furniture Company – the oldest family owned furniture company in Winston-Salem – has launched a going-out-of-business auction.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, Rominger’s Southern Furniture Company opened its doors in April 1900, a staple of Winston-Salem retailing for 123 years,

NOTE: A public viewing of over 1,000 home furnishing pieces is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (May 20) at the store (located 1201 N. Liberty Street).

The Swicegood Group is handling the online auction at www.READY2BID.com, which is set to end this Tuesday (May 23) at 6pm. Read more…

The Greek Festival happening this weekend in Winston-Salem (May 19-21).

Location: Greek Orthodox Church on Keating Drive Friday – Sunday.

NASCAR: All-Star Weekend in North Wilkesboro (May 16-21, 2023)

Cheerwine Festival happening this Saturday in Salisbury (Noon – 10pm)

Four roads will be closed ALL day Saturday: Main, Innes, Fisher and Council Streets

Journey Church of Lexington is ‘closing’ its “Go Make Coffee” shop in Welcome this weekend (Saturday, May 20).

The Factory Coffee & Soda Shop (owned by Amanda and Steven Everson) will soon move into the space (formerly MoeJoe Coffee)– hopefully opening by mid-June.

The factory will eventually add food and a ‘soda mixer shop’ to the Welcome location.

Dr. Lew Stringer’s resume, accolades and accomplishments is impressive.

His work was his hobby and his passion…

One of the many things Dr Stringer had his hand in was the 1987 founding of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) in Forsyth County, a before-its-time disaster response team specifically designed to speed — and improve — pre-emergency room medical treatment when disaster strikes. The SORT team served as a model across the state and nation, prompting other government agencies to set up their own teams.

*Dr. Lew Stringer, Jr passed away last Wednesday in Richmond, Va. He was 83.

Contact: Jane Stringer

Disney is scrapping plans to build a $1 billion dollar office complex in Florida.

The decision comes amid an open ‘feud’ with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Officials suggest that the decision by Disney will cost Florida 2,000 jobs and millions in additional revenue. CNN

FREE Adult Dental Clinic this Saturday in Mt Airy

First come, First serve. This Saturday, May 20 from 8am to 4pm. Hosted by the dental office of Dr. John L. Gravitte in Mount Airy. https://www.drgravitte.com/giving-back.html

Traffic Alert: Town of Midway (Bridge replacement on Gumtree Road)

A portion of Gumtree Road will close in both directions THIS MONDAY (May 22) due to a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed for 19 months.

The portion of Gumtree Road affected is near Old Highway 52 to Hebron Church Road. Gumtree Road is scheduled to reopen by Dec. 22, 2024.

Detour: Hebron Church Road and Old Highway 52. Source: NC-DOT

