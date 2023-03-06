Monday News: March 06, 2023

Spring officially begins March 20 (14 days away?)

‘Tree pollen levels’ in the “HIGH” range for Monday.

www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Severe Weather Preparedness Week for North Carolina

March 5th – 11th, 2023 https://www.weather.gov/rah/severeprep

Today’s Focus: Severe Thunderstorms and Tornadoes

*A Statewide Tornado Drill is planned for this Wednesday (March 8) at 9:30am.

At the Box Office

‘Jesus Revolution’ (the movie) #5 after a second weekend in theaters.

www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2023W09/?ref_=bo_wey_table_2

Ongoing police investigation…

An overnight chase with Forsyth County police resulted in a crash on Hwy 421.

A section of Highway 421 NB between Peace Haven and Lewisville Clemmons road remains CLOSED this morning due to that police investigation.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/norrth-carolina-forsyth-county-highway-421-closed-pursuit-shots/43204664

Prayers needed. Loren Cunningham, co-founder of YWAM (why-wham) or Youth With A Mission has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

Good News: The 87-year-old global evangelist has no plans to slow down!

His wife Darlene posted the update on Facebook last Friday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2023/march/ywam-founder-loren-cunningham-diagnosed-with-stage-4-cancer

Maybe you’ve seen the video? A 35-year-old Statesville man accused of driving past a stopped school bus and almost hitting two students last week has been taken into custody. Troopers say the incident happened on Old Mountain Road in Iredell County last Thursday. The man faces several charges. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-highway-patrol-asking-for-publics-help-finding-man-after-2-students-almost-hit-by-car-at-stopped-school-bus/

Winston-Salem Dash: ‘Gameday staff’ needed for the upcoming baseball season.

*Apply online at https://atmilb.com/3GNCOzh

St Patty’s Day is March 17. McDonald’s is already serving up its iconic Shamrock Shake— along with the newer favorite, the OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

BTW: The Shamrock Shake was first introduced in 1970.

https://comicbook.com/irl/news/fan-favorite-shamrock-shake-headed-back-to-mcdonalds-sooner-than-you-think/

College Hoops

Virginia Tech winning the Women’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro

The Men’s ACC TOURNAMENT begins this week in Greensboro.

Wake Forest VS Syracuse this Wednesday at Noon.

UNC plays Wednesday at 7pm.

NC State plays Wednesday at 9:30pm

Duke will get some rest with that double ‘bye’. The Blue Devils play (2:30) on Thursday.

www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference