Friday News: March 03, 2023

‘Tree pollen levels’ Low for Friday. Moderate levels over the weekend. www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Weather Alert Day? A broken line of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing

locally damaging wind gusts will move east across the southern and

western Piedmont (Triad) area between 7pm 11pm. Additionally, winds may

gust between 35 and 45 mph especially early tonight. –National Weather Service

Need to talk to a lawyer, for FREE?

Lawyers across the state are volunteering their time and talents TODAY providing free legal information (by phone). Call this 336-355-6262 between 11 am- 7 pm.

If you have questions about child custody, employment, housing issues, wills, probate, taxes, whatever. *Sponsored by the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/need-to-talk-to-a-lawyer-you-can-for-free-during-4all-service-day-nc-north-carolina-bar-association-foundation-information-march-4/83-4fb8485f

Breaking News at 10am…

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh (MUR-DOCK) has received ‘life in prison without parole’ this morning after a jury found him guilty of murder late Thursday.

Murdaugh was on trial for the murder of his wife and son back in 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/crime/murdaugh-murder-trial/murdaugh-guilty-sentencing-murder/

Panthers founder, former owner Jerry Richardson peacefully passed away at his home Wednesday night in Charlotte, according to the team. Richardson was 86.

Richardson became the first former NFL player to own a team since George Halas when he landed the expansion Panthers in 1993. ESPN

Gameday staff needed for area baseball teams! Winston-Salem Dash Job Fair

…this Saturday (March 4) from 10am-12pm. *Apply online at https://atmilb.com/3GNCOzh

College Hoops: Women’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro

Lady Deacs with a big come from behind win over Florida State 65-54 yesterday

*Wake Forest (women) will play Louisville this morning at 11am in Greensboro.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/acc-tournament-wfu-womens-basketball-makes-history-nc/43168362

Men’s College Hoops: Saturday games (ACC) regular season wrap…

Wake Forest at Syracuse (5pm)

Tarheels hosting Duke (6:30pm)

www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Energize Ministries: Encourage your pastor…and your pastor’s wife!

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com

Blood Donation: Some of the requirements to give blood include…

Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

*Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at

www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App

St Patty’s Day is March 17. McDonald’s is already serving up its iconic Shamrock Shake— along with the newer favorite, the OREO Shamrock McFlurry.

BTW: The Shamrock Shake was first introduced in 1970.

https://comicbook.com/irl/news/fan-favorite-shamrock-shake-headed-back-to-mcdonalds-sooner-than-you-think/

IRS: Tax filing season has begun.

According to the IRS, expect your ‘refund’ within 21 days of receiving your return.

Last year, the average refund issued was around $3,100 dollars.

*The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18. www.irs.gov