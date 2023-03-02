Thursday News: March 02, 2023

Spring is in the air. ‘Tree pollen levels’ remain in the ‘HIGH’ range for Thursday… www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Sean Houle Blood Drive TODAY 2:30 – 7:30pm

The Crossing Church – North Campus (formerly First Christian Church) on North Main Street in Kernersville. The Blood Drive celebrates former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle’s second anniversary of being severely injured in the line of duty. https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time

Gameday staff needed for area baseball teams! Greensboro Grasshoppers job fair TODAY from Noon – 2pm. Location: First National Bank Field on Bellemeade Street. http://www.gsohoppers.com/

Winston-Salem Dash Job Fair happening TODAY (March 2) from 5-7pm AND this Saturday (March 4) 10am-12pm. *Apply online at https://atmilb.com/3GNCOzh

Raleigh: NC House passes a Moravian cookie, Moravian star bill.

*The bill would make Moravian cookies the state’s official cookie

The measure now goes to the Senate.

https://journalnow.com/nc-house-passes-moravian-cookie-star-bill/article

Eli Lilly has announced price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins and an expansion of its Insulin Value Program that caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month. Check out the News Blog for more info…

https://investor.lilly.com/news-releases/news-release-details/lilly-cuts-insulin-prices-70-and-caps-patient-insulin-out-pocket

Need to talk to a lawyer, for FREE?

Lawyers across the state are volunteering their time and talents providing free legal information (by phone) this Friday (March 3).

If you have questions about child custody, employment, housing issues, wills, probate, taxes, whatever. Call this 336-355-6262 between 11 am- 7 pm this Friday.

*4ALL Statewide Day of Service is sponsored by the North Carolina Bar Association and Foundation. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/need-to-talk-to-a-lawyer-you-can-for-free-during-4all-service-day-nc-north-carolina-bar-association-foundation-information-march-4/83-4fb8485f

Good News: The flames of the Asbury Awakening continue to burn as more amazing testimonies surface from the quickly organized worship service that was held Sunday at an arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Meanwhile, Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee is still experiencing an outpouring of the Holy Spirit. Students who confessed Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior were baptized Tuesday night

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/march/amazing-testimonies-emerge-from-major-ky-revival-event-in-asburys-aftermath-all-about-jesus

Activists who both support and oppose making it easier to get abortions are awaiting a decision by a Texas judge on a lawsuit to take abortion-inducing pills off the market.

The FDA recently approved dispensing the pills by mail, yet opponents argue one of the drugs is unsafe and shouldn’t have been approved. Abortion pills now account for more than half of all abortions in the US. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2023/march/texas-lawsuit-seeks-to-take-at-home-abortion-pills-off-the-market-nationwide

Today is ‘Read Across America’ day (also known as ‘Dr Seuss’ day)

Theodor Seuss Geisel was born on March 2, 1904, in Springfield, Massachusetts. Theo would eventually write under his middle name Seuss (which was his mother’s maiden name). Dr. Seuss went on to write and publish over 60 children’s books.

BTW: A book publisher challenged Seuss to write a book with a small number of words so that first graders wouldn’t be able to put down. In response, Seuss wrote The Cat in the Hat with just 236 words; it was published in 1957 to great acclaim.

*Not bad for a writer with a wacky sense of imagination that was rejected 27 times with his first children’s book- And To Think That I Saw It On Mulberry Street, eventually published in 1937. https://www.bostonmagazine.com/news/2018/03/01/dr-seuss-fun-facts/

Stat: 1 in 5 retirees say that they have gone back to ‘work’ (or thinking about it).

Reasons include the need for more money and boredom. Source: Clark Howard

23%

The percentage of Americans that volunteer with a non-profit in their community.

52% of Americans (age 16 and up) are constantly doing informal volunteering. CNN

College Hoops: Women’s ACC Tournament in Greensboro

Lady Deacs advanced to the second round of the ACC women’s basketball tournament with a 68-57 victory over Virginia yesterday.

The Lady Deacs will face Florida State at 11am this morning.

https://journalnow.com/sports/basketball/wake-forest-advances-in-acc-womens-tourney

ACC Men’s College Hoops: Saturday games (ACC) regular season wrap…

Wake Forest at Syracuse (5pm)

Tarheels hosting Duke (6:30pm)

www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/conferences/schedule/_/id/2/acc-conference

Energize Ministries: Encouraging your pastor…and your pastor’s wife

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month

Show some ‘encouragement’ to you pastor’s wife

During the month of March, nominate your pastor’s wife TODAY with an awesome opportunity – a family vacation week at the Outer Banks.

Go to Energize Ministries.com for all the details.

One winner will be chosen on Friday, March 31st. www.energizeministries.com