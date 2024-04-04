Thursday News

A project to bring affordable housing to the East End of Winston-Salem is getting a $1 million boost. The Winston-Salem Community Foundation gave the investment to the Metropolitan Village. It’s the largest investment to date from the foundation’s inclusive economy portfolio. Project leaders say the $1 million investment will help cover the cost of streetscape improvements. It will cost around $65 million to build Metropolitan Village, which is several years in the making.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/1-million-investment-made-towards-affordable-housing-project-underway-in-winston-salems-east-end/

The old Carolina Steel plant in East Greensboro is being repurposed into a Modern space where Triad Entrepreneurs can work. Those who end up setting up shop At the Steel plant will be moving out of maybe a Garage or a Backyard shed, which means they need something a little more Professional, but Also something that will allow their business to Grow. The Affordable – yet Modern and New Venue – offers just That! It brought This sentiment from One Entrepreneur – “To have the Vision to take something that Seems like it’s been Thrown away—and be able to bring that back to a New Life, is Truly Innovative!” https://myfox8.com/spotlight/buckley-report/old-carolina-steel-plant-gets-new-life/

A West Virginia cemetery, where thousands of people are buried, was severely damaged in a mudslide following powerful storms early Wednesday. An estimated 200 tombstones were washed out at the Wheeling Mt Zion Cemetery Corporation, according to the cemetery. A group of volunteers that has maintained the grounds since 2015 said that the topsoil and monuments were torn off, but the caskets were not moved.

https://myfox8.com/weather/about-200-tombstones-at-west-virginia-cemetery-destroyed-in-mudslide/

American Red Cross Blood Drives

Summit School (Reynolda Road) in Winston Salem = 12 Noon – 4:30pm

WF Wellbeing Center (WF Road) in Winston Salem = 1:30 – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Many people, not just passionate bird-watchers, look forward to seeing hummingbirds every spring! After spending their Winter in either Mexico or Central America they make their way to their breeding grounds across the Southern United States in late January, early February, then move on further North later in the Spring. So, we’ll be seeing more hummingbirds across North Carolina soon! If you’d like a better chance to attract hummingbirds to your yard during their journey, Hummingbird Central has a list of hummingbird-friendly flowers you can plant in your garden. They really enjoy the color red, so red flowers are a great way to attract them! For more info just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/interactive-map-hummingbird-migration-is-underway-have-you-spotted-any-in-north-carolina-yet/

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny … High 59

Tonight: Partly Cloudy … Low 36

Tomorrow: Early Morn Frost / Mostly Sunny … High 58