Wednesday News

Authentic Brands Group appears to be the winning bidder—at just more than $1 Billion—for the global Champion Sportswear apparel line put up for sale by HanesBrands Inc. According to a source knowledgeable about the negotiations—“Champion agreed to be acquired by ABG last Friday or Monday, and they should close around the end of May or early June.”

Such a sale would be a blow not only financially but also symbolically, since it is HanesBrands’ top activewear brand.

You see K-9s at the Airport. Now, a Local Gas Station chain is calling for dogs to make sure you’re Safe at the pump. Hence the K-9 Units now present at Three Sheetz Gas Station locations in Greensboro. Most Customers asked say they Aren’t Surprised at the move. According to a Sheetz Rep, Customer Safety IS the reason for the K-9 Protection, but also says for now they’ll be part of a Test and there’s No Timetable for how long people may see them. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/sheetz-hires-k-9-units-at-3-greensboro-locations/

Starting July 1st, several Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) fees will increase in North Carolina. Every four years, the DMV must adjust fees as directed by State Law. It’s based on the Consumer Price Index percentage change over the past Four Years. Around 90 License and Registration-related Fees will have a 19.18% increase. For example, the fee for a Regular Driver’s License will increase by $1 per year. Right now, the fee is $5.50 for each year of the license, which is issued for five or eight years. A Five-year License will go up to $5.00, and an Eight-year license will increase by $8. Find a complete listing of the changes in the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

If your Kids are out of School this week, but you don’t have time to get to the Greensboro Science Center, at Least grab the Kids and head to the GSC Website to help Name the New Kittens! GSC has announced the birth of Two Serval Kittens! They were born on March 20th—One Boy and One Girl and Mom, Kira and her Babies are doing Well! GSC is asking the Public to Help Name the Sweet New Pair! The Poll Closes at the End of the Day Tuesday, April 9th, with the names revealed the Next Day! Just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM.

When is the eclipse? The solar eclipse is on Monday, April 8. Here in NC, it begins just before 2 p.m. and peaks around 3:14 p.m. It will be over by 4:30 p.m.

Will we see the eclipse in North Carolina? We will see a partial solar eclipse, with the sun more than 80% blocked by the moon. However, we will not see the total eclipse.

Do I need glasses to see it? Absolutely yes. You cannot look at the sun without solar eclipse classes. It is very unsafe otherwise. Here in NC, you need the glasses the whole time because we will not experience total darkness.

Will it get dark? It will not get dark here in NC. That is only for a total eclipse. They will experience that from Texas to Ohio in the line of totality.

