S@5: The Cicadas are coming!?

wbfj-verne
April 5, 2024

The cicadas are coming…

Rebecca Craps, NC State Cooperative Extension Agent with Forsyth County (Natural Resources and Environmental Systems) will explain what to look for and listen for when the latest crop of Cicadas emerge.

Cicadas 101 – Two different Broods are soon to emerge in the US – for the first time in over 200 years! What does that mean for the Piedmont Triad? Likely lots of field trips outside this April!

The benefits of wild garden spaces – Ever heard of NO MOW MAY? Rebecca will share more about the positive benefits of wild garden spaces and natural landscape areas.

Bird migration and light pollution – Light pollution really does effect bird migration. But we can help by turning off our outdoor lights!  https://www.forsyth.cc/CES

 

PLUS…

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry’

 Cathleen Thore Jones

SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry, a unique ministry opportunity, places energetic Christian college-age young adults in secular campgrounds to work for the summer.  Staffers are paid to do various campground chores (housekeeping, registration, maintenance and more), and to provide activities during their off-time for families on vacation.    Application deadline – sooner than later, based on need and location.    www.summershine.us

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (April 07, 2024)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

