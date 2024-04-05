Friday News

A Brush Fire damaged an apartment building off Burke Mill Road yesterday, displacing 30 residents and burning two vehicles. No injuries were reported. The fire started shortly after 3:00pm and burned 10 to 15 acres. It also burned a building at the Burke Ridge Crossing Apartment Complex and charred a large section of brush, grass and small trees. It took City Firefighters, and personnel from the NC Forest Service, about 1½ Hours to put the fire out. The National Weather Service had active warnings in place yesterday throughout our area concerning increased fire danger due to Wind Gusts that ranged between 25 and 35 mph. https://journalnow.com/news/local/brush-fire-damages-apartment-building-off-burke-mill-road-displacing-30-residents/article_3914aed6-f2d6-11ee-b7c0-bb6fa4b1ff05.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Firefighters also responded to Winston-Salem State University on Thursday afternoon for a fire that started in a utility closet in the Rams Commons Building 1. All students were accounted for with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was malfunctioning electrical equipment.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/crews-respond-to-fire-at-winston-salem-state-university/

Lexington Fire Captain Ronnie Metcalf will be laid to rest this weekend. He will lie in state at Hillside Park Baptist Church on East Holly Grove Road in Thomasville Today (Friday) from 12 Noon to 6:00pm. Tomorrow, a Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm at Mount Zion Wesleyan Church in Thomasville. The service will be live-streamed for public viewing. If you would like to extend your condolences to the family, you can do so here. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-funeral-lexington-fire-captain-ronnie-metcalf-april-5/60374364

Opening Day for The Winston-Salem Dash is Next Tuesday, April 9th, and they’ll be starting the Season with a New Owner! Diamond Baseball Holdings, an organization that owns and operates dozens of minor league baseball teams across the country. Club officials said all existing Dash employees will remain under the local leadership of Brian DeAngelis, the current club president and general manager. The Dash will continue playing at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem as the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. https://journalnow.com/news/local/diamond-baseball-holdings-to-buy-the-winston-salem-dash/article_bef30e2e-f1e8-11ee-ae4b-bb20085535df.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Improvements are planned for Polo Road including a Sidewalk on the North Side near Wake Forest University – and a Raised Median to prevent some left turns in an area heavily used by pedestrians. The work will include milling and repaving Polo Road as well as upgrades to pedestrian and traffic signals, signage and storm drainage. Also, improvements for biking will be marked. The Winston-Salem City Council recently approved the awarding of a $3.5 million contract to Atlantic Contracting Co. Inc. for the Polo Road improvements. https://journalnow.com/news/local/new-sidewalks-coming-to-polo-road-in-winston-salem/article_e88825b0-f122-11ee-829b-37cd8612a585.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

More than 400,000 homes and businesses in Maine and New Hampshire were without power early Friday as a late season nor’easter brought heavy snow and strong winds to parts of the Northeast. Already, snow accumulations in the New England region have exceeded a foot, with Moretown, Vermont, seeing a whopping 24 inches of snow in less than three days and Shapleigh, Maine, seeing 21.5 inches. https://www.yahoo.com/news/nor-easter-dumps-heavy-snow-060649042.html

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny … High 59

Tonight: Mostly Clear … Low 35

Saturday: Early Morn Frost / Mostly Sunny … High 60

Sunday: Early Morn Frost / Mostly Sunny … High 67