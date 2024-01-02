Tuesday News for January 02, 2024

Happy New Year!

A taste of Winter weather this weekend? Precipitation early Saturday morning may begin as a short period of freezing rain across the northern Piedmont Triad, before changing to all rain, according to National Weather Service. *Little to no accumulation at this time…

Respiratory virus activity including flu, COVID-19 and RSV is ‘on the rise’ across the US and locally as well. Reminder: Visitor restrictions remain in place at most area hospitals. Health officials: If you become sick, please stay home! Basic hygiene such as hand washing, covering your nose and mouth when coughing, even masking goes a long way to staying healthy during the winter months!

Surry County Schools has implemented a new ‘clear bag’ policy for all athletic events held within the district. Details on what’s acceptable and what’s not check out the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://www.surry.k12.nc.us/page/clear-bag-procedures

What about those New Year’s leftovers? *When in doubt, throw it out! The USDA suggests eating refrigerated leftovers within 3 to 4 days of preparation.

Number of the day = $35. That’s how much insulin will cost for many Americans with diabetes now that a third major drugmaker is offering price caps and savings programs that has lowered the cost of the medication.

Israel’s military announced it would begin to withdraw thousands of soldiers from Gaza, but said it expects fighting “throughout” 2024.

Three-time NASCAR Cup champion Cale Yarborough, a Hall of Fame racer known for his toughness, passed away over the weekend at the age of 84. Yarborough dominated NASCAR in the mid-1970s, becoming the first driver to win three consecutive titles in the Winston Cup series. https://www.cnn.com/2023/12/31/sport/nascar-cale-yarborough-death/index.html

A Greensboro church was vandalized on Christmas Eve. Police they were called to Our Lady of Grace at 2203 W. Market Street shortly before midnight. The investigation is ongoing. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/crime/greensboro-church-vandalized-on-christmas-eve-police-say/

Novant Health = New Year Births…

Forsyth Medical Center: Sebastián Elijah Banner was born at 1:40 a.m.

Thomasville Medical Center: Olivia LaDawn Wilson was born at 5:19 a.m.

College Football: National Championship play-off game is set. Michigan vs Washington next Monday, Jan 8th…

The community is still grieving after a senseless shooting of an off-duty officer at the Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax on Saturday.

Sergeant Philip Dale Nix witnessed a crime in progress at the Sheetz, tried to stop it, and was shot. His family and colleagues remember Sergeant Nix as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and dedicated public servant who served the citizens of Greensboro for more than 23 years.

*Many are wanting to show support to the Nix family. All proceeds collected will go directly to the Nix family to help cover any immediate or future costs that may arise through the ‘Help A Hero Fund’. Check out a link on the News Blog at

The ‘Dream Center of Forsyth County’ is moving into a ‘new’ location in 2024!

The faith-based nonprofit (with a focus on the emotional, physical and nutritional needs of struggling residents), has purchased the former Rominger’s Southern Furniture Co. property on North Liberty Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The non-profit hiopes to officially move into their location later this summer (2024).

*Pastor Chris Leab, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in the Facebook posting that “we have had some challenges, but God has been with us every step.” The mission of the ‘Dream Center of Forsyth County’ is focused on providing “tangible and transformative resources to those in need with the goal of rebuilding hope, one dream at a time.”

A South Nashville Waffle House employee is hanging up her apron for good.

Judy Anderson has been greeting customers – working the same shift at the same restaurant – for 43 years. Miss Judy has served up more than a million cups of coffee over the years. She even knows most of her customers’ orders before they even sit down! https://www.wect.com/2023/12/23/waffle-house-employee-retiring-after-43-years-same-restaurant/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives…

Today (JAN 2)

Becks Lutheran Church (Lexington) = 2pm – 6:30pm

Stallings Memorial Baptist (Salisbury) = till 4pm

Wednesday (JAN 3)

Allegacy Federal Credit Union (WS) = 8am – noon

Central Davie Education Center (Mocksville) = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

*Now thru Jan 5th donors will get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App