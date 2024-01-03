WHAT'S NEW
Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
January 3, 2024

Christmas continues. Bring in the Magi…

 

Since the Middle Ages, the 12 Days of Christmas has been traditionally celebrated between Christmas Day and January 6th or ‘Epiphany’, recognizing the magi, or wise men, who traveled to Bethlehem, following a star that led them to worship the ‘King of the Jews’.

‘Epiphany’ comes from the Greek word meaning ‘to reveal’. https://www.rd.com/article/where-do-12-days-of-christmas-come-from/

 

Most of our nativity scenes contain shepherds and wisemen all visiting Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus around the same time.

But, most scholars believe Jesus was actually closer to 2 years old when the wise men (or astrologers from the East) arrived for a well-planned out visit.  According to ‘Love Worth Finding’, the original Greek wording in two specific scripture passages helps to explain the Nativity timeline.

 

In Luke 2:16, the shepherds rush to see ‘brephos’ or  ‘baby Jesus’…

“And they came with haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the Babe lying in a manger”.

 

In Matthew 2:11, the wise men come to see the ‘paidion’ or  “the young Child”…

“And when they had come into the house, they saw the young Child with Mary His mother, and fell down and worshipped Him. And when they had opened their treasures, they presented gifts to Him: gold, frankincense, and myrrh”

https://www.lwf.org/questions-and-answers/how-old-was-jesus-when-the-wise-men-came

 

The Bible tells us that God ‘reveals’ Himself to us in several ways.  The first two ways that God reveals Himself to us are general and limited -through nature and by way of our heart. The second two avenues of revelation are personal, full, and complete – through His Word and through His son, Jesus Christ. https://www.gotquestions.org/God-reveal-Himself.html

 

And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us,

and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.

-John 1:14 ESV

 

May the love of Christ comfort, sustain and renew us in a supernatural way in 2024!

-Verne

 

 

 

 

 

