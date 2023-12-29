FRIDAY NEWS

WBFJ NEWS – Friday, December 29, 2023

Lower gas prices: That’s the forecast for 2024, offering relief for drivers in the new year. GasBuddy is predicting U.S. drivers will spend, on average, $3.38 per gallon next year. That’s 13 cents less than this year’s national average. It’s also a far cry from where we were two years ago when prices skyrocketed, and drivers paid nearly $5 on average nationwide for gas. But what’s the reason behind the expected decrease? Experts say the United States is now a powerhouse in oil production, yielding more crude oil than any other country in the world. It gives the country a cushion should something happen — like a hurricane damaging refineries or OPEC cutting its supply — that disrupts oil production.

https://myfox8.com/news/lower-gas-prices-predicted-in-2024-heres-why/

The North Carolina Zoo is ringing in the new year by reaching a personal milestone: One million guests in a single calendar year. With only a few days left to spare in 2023, one North Carolina resident, Ran Liu, became the 1 millionth guest at the largest natural habitat zoo in the world. The Zoo was close to achieving their goal back in 2019 with 917,000 recorded guests. However, with the rise of COVID-19, the NC Zoo had to shut its doors on March 17, 2020, for three months. Three years later, the NC Zoo in Asheboro has not only seen their numbers return to those pre-pandemic highs, but they have also seen their current economic impact balloon to $180 million in the heart of North Carolina.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/animals/north-carolina-zoo-record-1-million-guests/83-304e1f2c-e351-4d05-8a5d-747ed9be0cf8

Now through Jan. 2, Wendy’s is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only a penny to celebrate Wendy’s National Bacon Day Deal on Saturday. All you need to do is head over to the Wendy’s website or app. You’ll find deals under offers and be able to add the burger for a penny when you order.

https://myfox8.com/news/food/wendys-offering-jr-bacon-cheeseburgers-for-a-penny-starting-wednesday/

First Day Hikes, those treks in nature meant to start the year off right, will be at state parks across the state on Jan. 1. Three state parks in the region — Hanging Rock, Pilot Mountain and Stone Mountain — will be among the parks involved in what has become a growing tradition in North Carolina and around the country.

Pilot Mountain will have a First Day Bingo, a self-guided hike that involves hikers to fill out a bingo card, available at the Visitors Center, based on what they find on the trail. Hanging Rock will have three hikes — one on the Hanging Rock trail, another on the Moore’s Wall loop and another for kids ages 3-12 (and their families) around the lake. Stone Mountain will have a guided hike on a portion of the Stone Mountain loop trail that will total about 3.5 miles.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/north-carolina-state-parks-will-have-special-hikes-on-jan-1-heres-how-to-find/article_9d081abc-9ea4-11ee-8a82-9311d1684090.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than 8 billion people, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Thursday. The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1%. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the Census Bureau figures. The growth rate for the United States in the past year was 0.53%, about half the worldwide figure. The U.S. added 1.7 million people and will have a population on New Year’s Day of 335.8 million people. If the current pace continues through the end of the decade, the 2020s could be the slowest-growing decade in U.S. history, yielding a growth rate of less than 4% over the 10-year-period from 2020 to 2030

https://www.klove.com/news/fun-unusual/world-population-grew-by-75-million-people-over-the-past-year-48232

Many service organizations in the community hold their biggest fundraisers of the year over the holidays, including the Samaritan Ministries’ Penny Campaign. Nathan Walker eats at Samaritan Ministries’ soup kitchen every day. He says he fell into a deep depression after his girlfriend of fourteen years died of breast cancer. Walker said he ended up losing his job, battled depression, and is now, looking for services like Samaritan Ministries so he can become stable and get his life back together, and that takes more than just a meal. Samaritan Ministries provides clothes and access to the internet to look for a job and, of course, a place to rest one’s head at night. Samaritan Ministries raised $82,000 during this year’s Penny Campaign, and they’re hoping to reach their goal of $90,000 by the end of the year. If you’d like to donate, check the link to Samaritan Ministries in this story in our News Blog at WBFJ.FM!

https://www.wxii12.com/article/how-does-your-money-help-showing-the-impact-of-the-penny-campaign/46245737

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny… (Slight chance Aft Showers) High 49

Tonight: Clear… 29

Saturday: Mostly Sunny … High 50

Sunday: Sunny … High 51

New Years Day: Partly Sunny … High 52