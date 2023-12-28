Thursday News

WBFJ NEWS – Thursday, December 28, 2023

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Day is always a busy time for the folks over at Goodwill. Shoes, stuffed animals, and electronics are just some of the things people are donating after Christmas Day, but Goodwill wants people to know there are some items they shouldn’t donate. Items for babies and toddlers are very, very frequently recalled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission… things like strollers, playpens, cradles, and car seats. Goodwill has no way of knowing that those items have been recalled. Also, things like really large exercise equipment, or appliances that may have been used gasoline or kerosene or things with tanks on them, even if the tank is empty, they still have gasoline and kerosene and other chemicals inside them. Finally, items like grills, generators, and even some power tools. With the year winding down and people still taking time to clean out their closets — Butler encourages anyone with questions on what they can donate to Goodwill to check their website for a full list.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-goodwill-what-not-donate/46237284#

Multiple new laws will go into effect in North Carolina on Jan. 1, 2024.

That includes 16 new laws or provisions that were enacted during the 2023 session. New laws include changes to limited learner’s permit, election, adoption, wildlife, and governing teachers’ and state employees’ retirement system, among other new law changes. For a complete listing of these new laws and changes just click the link to this story on our News Blog at WBFJ.FM. https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-new-state-laws-go-into-effect-january-2024/46212249

After the holidays is typically when people are on the lookout for budget-friendly items, and many things are sold at a reduced price. Food is no exception, and it comes at a time when you may be getting a little tired of the leftover turkey and ham. From Wednesday through Jan. 2, Wendy’s is offering Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for only a penny to celebrate Wendy’s National Bacon Day Deal on Saturday.

All you need to do is head over to the Wendy’s website or app. You’ll find deals under offers and be able to add the burger for a penny when you order.

https://myfox8.com/news/food/wendys-offering-jr-bacon-cheeseburgers-for-a-penny-starting-wednesday/

We try to keep you Reminded concerning your Leftovers from your Christmas celebrations. Refrigerated Leftovers should be eaten within 3 to 4 Days—Today is Day Three! … If you chose to Freeze some of your items, then you’re likely still good to go. Bottom Line as Always—When In Doubt Throw It Out! https://www.usda.gov/media/blog/2021/11/22/leftovers-lets-keep-best-part-thanksgiving-safe

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 57

Tonight: Clear… 35

Friday: Mostly Sunny … High 49

Saturday: Mostly Sunny … High 48

Sunday: Sunny … High 52

New Years Day: Mostly Sunny … High 51