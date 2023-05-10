Wednesday Word

Thank you, Lord, for your faithfulness to WBFJ!!!!! You are always faithful no matter what we see, feel or understand.

I have been challenged lately, do I walk by faith or sight? God’s word tells us that it is impossible to please God without faith, And without faith it is impossible to please God because anyone who comes to Him must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek Him. Hebrews 11:6. We are told to walk by faith, not by sight, II Cor 5:7. And yet, I don’t know if you are like me but there are times I walk by sight and think and say it is faith. Is anybody else out there like me? We are good when we pray and the prayers are immediately answered or we can get what we need or want in our own pursuit. But it is in the times that we ask and do not get what we want immediately or on this side of heaven that we have to exercise faith. We have to believe that our God is for us, not against us. That He works all things together for the good of those He has called according to His purpose! That He is Jehovah Jireh, our provider!

On my way to work Friday, the last day of Sharathon, I once again had to come clean before the Lord, meeting our Sharathon 2023 goal looks nearly impossible and yet I know that nothing is impossible with you, God! I know I have spoken with many about faith over sight and here I am Lord, wanting sight. I want to see the actual numbers on the board total of meeting the goal and the Lord speaks ever so gently to my heart, remember me, concentrate on me and my provision for WBFJ in my timing! And so I did, I entered into rest. We had an amazing day!!! God poured out His provision through each of you that chose to sow into the radio ministry of WBFJ. We had amazing gifts that came in and continue to have them coming in, unexpectedly, from the hand of the Lord!! Did we meet our goal on Friday, no we met 85% of our goal, $338,452, but my Father owns all the cattle on thousands of hillsides, why should I worry? I have been young, and now am old, yet I have not seen the righteous forsaken or his children begging for bread. Psalm 37:25

I rejoice that even though we have not tangibly met the goal, we know our good God will provide exactly what we need, to do what He has called WBFJ to do! We are honored and humbled by each gift and giver that He uses to keep the radio ministry of WBFJ going!!!!

We give thanks for you, our generous WBFJ family!!!!!!! We are thankful for each volunteer that gave of their time to make Sharathon 2023 a huge success! Thank you! We love you and thank God for each of you!!!!!! We thank our trustworthy God to Him be all honor and praise!

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you may abound in every good work. 2 Cor 9:7-8

Blessings,

bonnie