Wednesday Word

FLASHBACK:

It was a nice brick two story home in Lynchburg, Virginia. My sister was into “Country Heritage” at the time so I always felt comfortable visiting her warm and inviting museum-home. Sis’s home was modern, attractive and well decorated, but when they decided to sell it, there were no takers. The house had actually gone down in value. Nobody wanted it! The home I remembered looked great, but the home you didn’t see was slowing sinking. Only late in the game did my sister and husband discover their home was built on an old dumping ground, basically a mini-land field.

After much legal maneuvering they were later able to move on. Jesus told the parable warning of building on sand with no solid foundation. As people, and Christians in particular, we spend most of our time with “above ground” part of our lives where most people see. We invest too little in the “below-ground” foundation that is basically hidden.

That explains how some seemingly picture-perfect marriages fail, seemingly successful businesses fail, and seemingly good Christians fall. The problem: we seek to build a million-dollar life on a hundred-dollar foundation. Unfortunately, some try building their mansion on a garbage dump. Jesus said the wise man builds his house on the rock and once he has a strong foundation he then builds the rest of the house.

We need to be shoring up our foundation for the spiritual earthquakes that are sure to come- else, the land will be filled with nothing but “Christian rubble” in the aftermath. The scary thing is- we may already be there and not even realize it.

Papa John

P.S. Got the song stuck in my head. “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness…”