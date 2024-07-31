WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
July 31, 2024

FLASHBACK:

 

It was a nice brick two story home in Lynchburg, Virginia. My sister was into “Country Heritage” at the time so I always felt comfortable visiting her warm and inviting museum-home. Sis’s home was modern, attractive and well decorated, but when they decided to sell it, there were no takers. The house had actually gone down in value.  Nobody wanted it! The home I remembered looked great, but the home you didn’t see was slowing sinking. Only late in the game did my sister and husband discover their home was built on an old dumping ground, basically a mini-land field.

 

After much legal maneuvering they were later able to move on. Jesus told the parable warning of building on sand with no solid foundation.  As people, and Christians in particular, we spend most of our time with “above ground” part of our lives where most people see. We invest too little in the “below-ground” foundation that is basically hidden.

 

That explains how some seemingly picture-perfect marriages fail, seemingly successful businesses fail, and seemingly good Christians fall.  The problem: we seek to build a million-dollar life on a hundred-dollar foundation. Unfortunately, some try building their mansion on a garbage dump.  Jesus said the wise man builds his house on the rock and once he has a strong foundation he then builds the rest of the house.

 

We need to be shoring up our foundation for the spiritual earthquakes that are sure to come- else, the land will be filled with nothing but “Christian rubble” in the aftermath. The scary thing is- we may already be there and not even realize it.

 

Papa John

 

P.S. Got the song stuck in my head. “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus blood and righteousness…”

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 31, 2024

Wednesday News for July 31, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 31, 2024

Tuesday News for July 30, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 30, 2024

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
July 29, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
July 29, 2024

Monday News for July 29, 2024

wbfj-verne
July 29, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.