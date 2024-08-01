Thursday News for August 01, 2024

First day of August 😊

The Dog Days of Summer continue.

Poll: One in three Americans think they have an idea that could one day make them wealthy. So, what’s your brilliant idea? https://studyfinds.org/brilliant-idea-hidden-goldmine/?

Pancake lovers, rejoice! IHOP is bringing back its All You Can Eat Pancakes, now through September 15.

‘Pastors in the United Kingdom reporting that ‘revival fires’ are spreading’

Pastor Craig Cooney, who leads Hope Church in Northern Ireland, believes the spiritual drought brought on by the pandemic is over. https://www2.cbn.com/news/world/something-has-shifted-pastors-report-revival-fires-spreading-uk?

High Point Heroes Club meets the first Friday of each month (5:30pm – 7pm)

For veterans (retired and active duty) across the Piedmont Triad.

*Their next gathering is this Friday (August 2) for a relaxing Pontoon Boat ride around Oak Hollow Lake. The boat will leave the dock at City Lake Park at 5:45 and will return around 6:45. Please be on-site 15 minutes early (5:30)!

NOTE: Spots are still available (Vets can bring friends and family along).

The address for the marina/meeting point: 602 W. Main St. Jamestown, NC 27282

Call Timpani Troxler at (336) 883-3483 for details. Email: timpani.troxler@highpointnc.gov

Seven Homes: A family Foster Care Program

Thanks to Ken Maxwell and Heather Still for sharing more about ‘Seven Homes’ during the WBFJ Morning Show. ‘Seven Homes’ is a family foster care agency that serves children and families involved in the foster care system right here in the Piedmont Triad and throughout North Carolina. More info at https://www.7homes.org/faq

Two special events coming up in August, hosted by Seven Homes…

Evening of worship with Mack Brock on Friday, August 9 at 7pm

Location: Life Community Church (4900 W Wendover Ave, Jamestown)

Be encouraged through worship while learning more about Fostering.

https://www.7homes.org/

Life Raft 2024 one day conference on Saturday, August 10 from 9am – 4pm

Helping to answer the question: ‘How do I parent a child from trauma?’

Be encouraged on your journey of Fostering.

“Don’t just weather the storms of trauma, but learn how to swim and overcome the waves of trauma. Healing and Hope are possible through Christ.”

Location: Life Community Church (4900 W Wendover Ave, Jamestown)

REGISTER TODAY: www.7homes.org/liferaft2024

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Thursday, August 1, 2024

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Downtown Health Plaza

Martin Luther King Jr Drive in Winston Salem =11am – 3:30pm

Seventh Day Adventist Church

Old Winston Road in Kernersville = 2:30pm – 6:30pm

Mount Pisgah Church in Greensboro = 2:30pm – 7pm

Pine Hill Church on Hwy 268 in Ararat, NC = 2pm – 6:30pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS

UPDATE: Summer Games in Paris

https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/paris-olympics-news-2024-08-01-24/index.html

Team USA Women’s Gymnastics took gold earlier this week, making Simone Biles the most decorated American gymnast ever at the Olympic Games. Biles (age 27) is competing in the all-around today, alongside Suni Lee, the defending champion who was sidelined with kidney disease last year.

Yesterday (WED), American swimmer Katie Ledecky won gold with a new Olympic record in the Women’s 1500m freestyle.

Competing against the Weather?

The surfing and triathlon are not the only competitions at the Paris Games that have been affected by the weather. The first round of the men’s golf event was interrupted this morning by lightning in the area!

Men’s skiff sailing medal race was abruptly stopped – due to low winds.

In surfing, the men’s and women’s semifinals and finals have been rescheduled for Saturday due to unfavorable conditions. The competition has been on hold since Monday due to bad weather conditions in Tahiti.

Back- to-School 2024

Fact: Teachers will spend between $600 to $1,000 dollars – out of their own pocket – on annual school supplies for their classrooms – and their students!

The Educator Warehouse Open House happening this week in Winston-Salem.

‘New teachers’ are invited to register and shop for FREE supplies TODAY (AUG 1) from 3 pm to 8pm. The Educator Warehouse is located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in Winston-Salem. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/1685705

Open to all WS/FC educators (August 2-3, 2024). Shop for FREE school supplies!

Registration is REQUIRED at https://teachersfreestore.com/winston/

*Friday, August 2 from 9 am to 8 pm and Saturday, August 3 from 9 am to 3 pm.

For more info or to volunteer, call (336) 671-1078.

In Greensboro, the Teacher Supply Warehouse is helping teachers in Guildford County get ready. The TSW is open only to employees of Guilford County Schools (up to 4 times a year). Just bring your GCS ID to shop or your new hire letter.

https://guilfordeducationalliance.org/

Got supplies?? Help keep the shelves of the Teacher Supply Warehouse stocked! Items needed: art supplies, popsicle sticks. plastic containers, party supplies, games, puzzles, costumes, cookie cutters, Legos, lanyards, seashells, yarn (the list is indeed endless). Donations can be dropped off at 311 Pomona Dr., Suite E in Greensboro, Monday – Thursday from 10am – 5pm. https://www.facebook.com/GuilfordEducationAlliance/

AND…if you get a parking ticket in Greensboro, you can pay your fine – with a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse for the next three months (August 1 thru October 31). *Excluding Handicapped parking violations!