Wednesday News for July 31, 2024

Final day of July.

The Dog Days of Summer continue.

53 days until Autumn (or Fall) which is September 22…

It’s Avocado Day. A fruit that grows on trees…

Avocados are a good or high source of vitamins C, E, K, B1, B2, A, and potassium, and they are a rich source for omega-3 fatty acids. They are high in mono-unsaturated fats that are healthy for the heart. Pass the GUAC !!!!!

Christmas in July! Senior Service is collecting personal hygiene items for senior adults across Forsyth County – with your generosity. Wanna participate?

Just drop off personal care items at any Piedmont Federal Savings branch location in Forsyth County or at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive (near the WS Fairgrounds) now thru July 31. Details at www.seniorservicesinc.org

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is November 18-25, 2024

Good News: You can build a ‘shoebox’ ONLINE, right now!

Details at samaritanspurse.org. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/buildonline/

Back- to-School: The Educator Warehouse Open House (August 1-3, 2024).

Open to all WS/FC educators. Shop for FREE school supplies!

Registration is REQUIRED at https://teachersfreestore.com/winston/

The Educator Warehouse is located in the pods at Diggs-Latham Elementary School in Winston-Salem. https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/article/1685705

*Thursday, August 1 is open to ‘new teachers’ from 3 pm to 8 pm.

*Friday, August 2 from 9 am to 8 pm and Saturday, August 3 from 9 am to 3 pm.

For more info or to volunteer, call (336) 671-1078.

RECALL: The Boar’s Head company is expanding its recall of ‘ready-to-eat meat and poultry products’ that may contain listeria.*The recall expansion includes +70 food items produced between May 10, 2024, and July 29, 2024, by both Boar’s Head and Old Country brands. Details: https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/

Are you ready for some (High School) football?

High schools across the state can officially begin ‘first’ practices TODAY (July 31).

Fall sports are offered in football, volleyball, boys soccer, boys and girls cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, and field hockey. First games in all sports will begin the week of August 12, with area football teams beginning their seasons on August 23.

State championships for football will be held Dec. 13-14. All other sports will hold state championships in late October or early November. https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-sports-notebook-fall-sports-practices-officially-get-underway-july-31/article_

Headline of the Morning: “10 Indian restaurants to try in the Piedmont Triad”?

Yelp NC Triad has compiled a list of 10 “indulgent” Indian restaurants in the area – locations include Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point and Jamestown. https://www.yelp.com/collection/rS1TBRXues9XONnbI0k91Q/indulgent-Indian-food-in-the-Triad?

Back to School can be ‘costly’. Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $874 on clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics this Fall. https://nrf.com/media-center/press-releases/majority-back-class-shoppers-have-already-begun-purchasing-school-items

UPDATE: Summer Games in Paris

Team USA has earned 27 metals so far as of Tuesday.

US Women’s Gymnastics team winning GOLD.

Note: Weather is definitely a factor in France. *The men’s triathlon is happening today after being postponed due to poor water quality levels. The HIGH temperature in Paris on Tuesday hit 95 degrees – the hottest day of the year. https://www.cnn.com/sport/live-news/paris-olympics-news-2024-07-30/index.html

Our love of French Fries. It’s believed that Belgians began the process of frying strips of potatoes between the late 17th and early 18th centuries.

French Fry factoids

Thomas Jefferson introduced French fries to America when he served them at a White House dinner.

French fries became popular with American soldiers stationed overseas during World War I.

White Castle, the first fast food chain in the US, began offering French fries with their hamburgers in 1921 in Wichita, Kansas.

https://www.pitco.com/blog/a-brief-history-of-french-fries-as-the-ultimate-side-re-optimized/#:~:text=

Very real fear of an all-out war in the Middle East?

In a stunning development, Israeli Defense Forces ‘eliminated’ the top leader of Hamas, AND the man many consider to be the #2 leader of Hezbollah within hours of each other.

Many believe the assassinations mark a turning point in the war between Israel and its Middle East enemies. https://www2.cbn.com/news/israel/hamas-top-leader-haniyeh-assassinated-iran-after-hezbollah-second-command-killed-beirut?utm

Traffic Alert: The International Black Theatre Festival continues through Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem. For more information: https://ncblackrep.org/

American Red Cross: Local blood drives for Wednesday, July 31…

Friedland Moravian Church-Winston Salem = 2pm – 6pm,

Ragsdale YMCA Jamestown = 2pm – 6pm

Shiloh Church in Lexington = 2:30pm – 7pm

Schedule your blood donation appointment TODAY at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS