Barna: 3 reasons why pastors want to leaving the pulpit

Partisan politics is driving a wedge into America, including the church.

Polls reveal that ‘polarizing partisan politics’ is among the top three reasons pastors want to ‘walk away from ministry’.

Among the reasons why pastors are contemplating leaving the pulpit, stress, loneliness and political division.

*Barna survey has revealed that within the last year, 42% of American pastors have given serious consideration to quitting full-time ministry, up 13% from January 2021.

https://www.barna.com/research/pastors-quitting-ministry/