WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Barna: 3 reasons why pastors want to leaving the pulpit

Barna: 3 reasons why pastors want to leaving the pulpit

wbfj-admin
November 16, 2022

Partisan politics is driving a wedge into America, including the church.

Polls reveal that ‘polarizing partisan politics’ is among the top three reasons pastors want to ‘walk away from ministry’.

Among the reasons why pastors are contemplating leaving the pulpit, stress, loneliness and political division.

*Barna survey has revealed that within the last year, 42% of American pastors have given serious consideration to quitting full-time ministry, up 13% from January 2021.

https://www.barna.com/research/pastors-quitting-ministry/

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

S@5: Caregivers Wellbeing

wbfj-admin
November 16, 2022

Wednesday Word

wbfj-admin
November 16, 2022

Wednesday News: Nov 16, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 16, 2022

New: Kids 12 and under advised to NOT visit hospital patients

wbfj-admin
November 15, 2022

AAA: Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather

wbfj-admin
November 15, 2022

Caregivers Wellbeing, local support group

wbfj-admin
November 15, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.