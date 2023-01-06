Friday Jan 6th News

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to its conclusion will have no effect on which clubs qualify for the postseason. No club would qualify for the postseason and no club will be eliminated based on the outcome of this game.” Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old player had to be resuscitated on the field. https://myfox8.com/sports/ap-sports/ap-ap-sources-nfl-will-not-resume-bills-bengals-game/

More than 200 million Twitter accounts, including email addresses, were leaked this week, raising privacy and security concerns. Alan Gal, the co-founder of Israeli security firm Hudson Rock, reportedly first uncovered the leak and took to social media to alert the public. The database contains 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will unfortunately lead to a lot of hacking and targeted phishing. Officials said this is one of the most significant leaks they’ve seen. https://myfox8.com/news/email-addresses-linked-to-235m-twitter-accounts-leaked-in-hack/

Rice Toyota, a longtime staple of the Greensboro community, announced a name change on Thursday. The business will be changing its name to “Toyota of Greensboro” effective immediately after spending nearly 60 years under the Rice name. The Rice family says that the name change reflects their commitment to the Greensboro community and celebrates the recent growth and evolution of their brand.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/greensboros-rice-toyota-announces-name-change/

An $80 Million Multi-Purpose Campus is underway in Western Forsyth County. The West Edge development is located at the Southwest corner of Robinhood Road and Meadowlark Drive. The Shopping Center is expected to be completed this Fall. The Retail portion is being anchored by a Publix grocery store. In Fact, the building’s exterior is already mostly completed. An additional 19,800 square feet of retail shops and a 1.5 acre outparcel are also planned. The website lists 12 retail sites ranging from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet, along with 290 Class A Multi-family Residential Units.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/publix-coming-to-new-west-edge-shopping-center-off-robinhood-road-and-meadowlark-drive/article_fa8540de-8d02-11ed-a2bc-a7712023fe82.html#tracking-source=home-top-story

Today (Friday) is National ‘Take Down Your Christmas Tree’ day?

*Study: Most people take down their trees between January 1st and January 12. About 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the US annually. What to do with your REAL tree after Christmas? Consider donating your (real) Christmas tree to Grandfather Mountain!

Staff will use your old REAL tree as enrichments for the wildlife that inhabit Grandfather mountain. Think of it as a special treat that helps keep the animals active and intellectually stimulated.

For example: Each animal reacts differently to receiving the trees. The black bears enjoy the fragrance and unique aroma, while the river otters crawl inside and make beds with the branches. The elk tend to treat the trees like a holiday meal. All you have to do is ‘drop off’ your old REAL Christmas tree at the park’s entrance gate on Highway 221 in Linville. https://www.facebook.com/GrandfatherMtn/

Stargazers have the chance to possibly see an Astronomically Rare event next week. Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass by the Earth next month. The comet, first discovered in March 2022 by researchers in California, has a green glow and a full orbit of around 50,000 years. That means it last visited Earth in the era of the Neanderthals. On Jan. 12, the comet will make its closest approach to the sun and then pass closest to Earth at 26.4 million miles on Feb. 2. It will be easy to see with a pair of binoculars and could be visible to the naked eye under dark skies if it continues its current trend of brightness. https://myfox8.com/news/green-comet-will-pass-by-earth-for-1st-time-in-50000-years/

If you had a flight canceled or significantly delayed by Southwest between Dec. 24 and Jan. 2, you can ‘request a full refund’ by going onto their website. There, you’ll type in your reservation number and your name and click “submit.” NOTE: You may also get reimbursement for meals, hotel stays and rental cars. Just make sure you include all of your receipts in that email. There is a refund request LINK on the News Blog. https://www.southwest.com/traveldisruption/

More than 15,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled over the holidays. https://www.wxii12.com/rossen-reports

TRAFFIC ALERTS:

The Southbound Lanes of Main Street in Kernersville will be Closed between Old Winston Road and Salem Parkway Today (Jan 6) from

9:00am to 4:00pm for paving. Traffic will be diverted and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes. https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1131

WBFJ Family Station Forecast

Today: Sunny… High 52

Tonight: Partly Cloudy… Low 32

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy … High 50

Sunday: Chance of Rain … High 47