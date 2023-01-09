WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Not Forgotten Ministries

Not Forgotten Ministries

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

‘Help, Hope and Healing.’
Not Forgotten Ministries reaches women (in 28 states and 8 countries) suffering from post-abortion trauma with the saving grace of Jesus Christ through online post abortion Bible studies and weekend ‘healing retreats.

The ministry is located on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem (but is looking for a new home in 2023).
www.theyarenotforgotten.com

Tori Shaw, founder and Executive Director of ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’ on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the events that happened in 2022 are bringing new and exciting opportunities for Not Forgotten Ministries in 2023.

Listen now…

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 22, 2023

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Pregnancy Care Centers (Local)

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Community Happenings

wbfj-kurt
January 9, 2023

Remembering Pastor Jack Hayford

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Stay ‘hydrated’ for the New Year

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Monday News: Jan 09, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 9, 2023

Friday Jan 6th News

wdecker_wbfj
January 6, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.