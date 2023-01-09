‘Help, Hope and Healing.’

Not Forgotten Ministries reaches women (in 28 states and 8 countries) suffering from post-abortion trauma with the saving grace of Jesus Christ through online post abortion Bible studies and weekend ‘healing retreats.

The ministry is located on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem (but is looking for a new home in 2023).

www.theyarenotforgotten.com

Tori Shaw, founder and Executive Director of ‘Not Forgotten Ministries’ on Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem, shares with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about the events that happened in 2022 are bringing new and exciting opportunities for Not Forgotten Ministries in 2023.

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 22, 2023)