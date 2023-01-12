WHAT'S NEW
January 12, 2023

Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center, based in Elkin, is a ‘Christian medical ministry’.
Their mission: to reach those facing unplanned pregnancy decisions. Lifeline offers pregnancy testing, ultrasounds to confirm pregnancy, parenting classes for moms and dads, adoption referrals,
and post-abortion recovery.

Sharon J. Kelly, Executive Director with Lifeline Pregnancy Help Center in Elkin, share more with Verne (WBFJ Radio) about outreach opportunities at Lifeline for 2023.

Their Mobile Ultrasound Unit reaches women in a crisis pregnancy situation throughout the Northwest Piedmont area
…cities include Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Mt Airy and North Wilkesboro. The Mobile Unit has allowed Lifeline to connect with other area Pregnancy Care Centers. Their biggest need: Lifeline is in search of a ‘new’ facility in the Elkin area…

January is Sanctity of Human Life month

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (January 22, 2023)

