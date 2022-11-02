Memory Connections (Senior Services of Forsyth)

Helping our seniors “age with dignity’

Anita Ford, ‘Memory Connections’ Project Coordinator with Senior Services, shares with Verne (WBFJ) about enhancing Alzheimer’s / Dementia education, prevention and care in Forsyth County.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Some of the focus areas…

Identifying people living alone who may have dementia and connecting them with services

Care for Caregivers: Providing education and support to people caring for a loved one with dementia

Learn more: www.seniorservicesinc.org/services/mem…ns-overview/

*As heard on Sunday @ 5 on WBFJ (Nov 6, 2022)