WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Mike Pence: “I still pray for the president”

Mike Pence: “I still pray for the president”

wbfj-admin
November 17, 2022

And I pray for the grace to forgive him and all those responsible for that tragic day (referencing Jan 6 2021).”   – Former Vice President Mike Pence

 

During a Town Hall Wednesday night, the former VP was shown a video of his family fleeing for safety at the US Capitol during the January 6th (2021) insurrection by Trump supporters. Pence reacted to the video with dismay, calling the former President’s rhetoric and behavior “reckless.” Pence said he was “angry,” but in the days that followed, he leaned on his faith.

 Pence emphasized that he is moving on from being angry because “in the Christian faith, forgiveness is not optional.”

Adding that, “I’ll always believe that we did our duty that day upholding the Constitution of the United States and the laws of this country and the peaceful transfer of power…”

*Pence’s memoir “So Help Me God” was released earlier this week,

https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2022/11/17/mike-pence-town-hall-january-6th-trump-reax-vpx.cnn

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/midterm-election-results-updates-11-16-22/index

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/16/politics/takeaways-mike-pence-cnn-town-hall/index.html

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Events for November 18-20, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 17, 2022

ZACH WILLIAMS IN CONCERT

wbfj-admin
November 17, 2022

Pre-Thanksgiving meals to those in need

wbfj-admin
November 17, 2022

Thursday News: Nov 17, 2022

wbfj-admin
November 17, 2022

S@5: Caregivers Wellbeing

wbfj-admin
November 16, 2022

Wednesday Word

wbfj-admin
November 16, 2022
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.