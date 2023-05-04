News update

WBFJ Sharathon 2023

Local U-Pick Strawberry Farms

Area farms are now open (based on availability).

Link to local farms on the News Blog.

Update: Chick-Fil-A in Lexington is back open for business after a 2-week remodel. *CFA Lexington is located at 75 Plaza Parkway, near Ollies, Belk and Tractor Supply.

Reminder: The Chick-Fil-A on Peters Creek (Winston-Salem) is in the middle of a total make-over. They hope to re-open mid-summer!!!

National Small Business Week (through Saturday, May 6)

Some of the ‘local businesses’ that partner with WBFJ on a regular basis include…

River Birch Lodge

Ray’s Body Shop and Wrecker Service

Chop Stix

Mock Tire

Hayworth-Miller

Clemmons Family Dental

Hartsoe and Associates

Lewisville Drug Company

Gwyn Services

M-L-C Discount

Salute to our local ‘Mom and Pop business owners’. We LOVE you!

There are over 7 million ‘small businesses’ in the US, according to the US Census. https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2022/03/mom-and-pop-businesses-key-contributors-to-united-states-economy.html

The Winston-Salem Dash paying homage to the Twin City?

The Dash will take the field as the Winston-Salem Hyphens (one night only) this Saturday, May 6. Dash vs Greensboro Grasshoppers. First pitch at 7pm Saturday nite.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/fans/salute-to-winston-salem

Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem ‘Annual Used Book Sale’

Friday = 9am -9pm

Saturday = 8am – 2pm

Education Building at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Parking at Gate 5 (Deacon Blvd).

https://www.shepherdscenter.org/

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Every 3.5 minutes, someone in the U.S. dies of a stroke

Every Second Counts. Know the SIGNS. Check out the News Blog for details.

https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/stroke?search-term=stroke

Tix for the Davidson County Master Gardener ‘Garden Tour’ are on-sale.

The Garden Tour happens June 3 + 4, 2023.

$20 tix are good for both days at www.eventbrite.com.

Online ticket pick-up will be at Heritage Oak Farms, 470 Gumtree Road, Midway.

Cupcake Cuties, 8363 N. N.C. Highway 109, Wallburg

Wallburg Mulch, Sand and Gravel, 8490 N. N.C. Highway 109,

Details: June 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and June 4 from 1-5 p.m.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/entertainment/garden-tour-nurturing-nature-has-been-retired-teachers-passion-for-45-years/article_5a7eaed3-2834-5699-8378-9f41c711b3f3.html

Summer Breeze: Lifeguards needed for area pools

Tanglewood Aquatic Center in Clemmons is holding a ‘hiring event’

for lifeguards this Saturday (April 15) from 12pm till 2pm. (336-907-9920)

Many parks and recreation departments in the Triad are set to open their pools Memorial Day weekend, and they need lifeguards including…

City of Winston-Salem

High Point Parks and Recreation Dept.

Guilford County Parks and Recreation Dept.

www.wxii12.com/article/lifeguards-needed-triad-parks-and-rec-departments-hiring-for-summer-season/43555872

The iconic Arby’s sign (the one shaped like a giant cowboy hat) was taken down from its spot on the corner of Knollwood and Stratford Road earlier in the week.

Good News: Christy Cox Spencer of the Winston Cup Museum on MLK has acquired the sign and plans to put it up near the museum in the near future.

FYI: The iconic 1968 Arby’s sign is one of only a hundred or so left in the country.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/iconic-arbys-sign-coming-down-in-winston-salem/article

Some helpful changes at your local DMV (as of Monday, May 1, 2023)

Walk-ins will be how the majority of folks will be served at the DMV.

You can schedule appointments at the DMV during the morning hours only.

But, no appointments scheduled during the afternoon.

*BTW: the DMV looked at the numbers and found 25% of appointments were no-shows. *According to DMV Commissioner (Wayne Goodwin), 20% of people in line at the DMV could have done their ‘transactions’ online. Source: 2 Wants To Know

With the latest bank ‘failure’, you may be wondering…

Is my money safe? Yes, if you have less than $250,000 dollars in a U.S. bank – insured by the FDIC (or Federal Deposit Insurance Corp), you’ll get your money back. Nearly all banks are FDIC insured.

Credit unions are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

https://apnews.com/article/business-financial-services-signature-bank-6aa3564a8acda9098929abe4741fcbfd

San Francisco-based First Republic is the third midsize bank to fail in two months. It is the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history.

https://www.wane.com/top-stories/regulators-seize-first-republic-bank-third-bank-to-fail-in-two-months/