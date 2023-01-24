Tuesday News: Jan 24, 2023

Reminder: The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop is OPEN. Final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop stretches from North Elm Street to Hwy 29.

www.wxii12.com/article/greensboro-i-840-urban-loop-to-open-monday-will-help-traffic-small-businesses/42596740

Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program (called RxPass) to its growing health care business. Amazon said customers (with a Prime membership) will pay $5 dollars a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications. The program doesn’t use insurance.

People with Medicaid or Medicare coverage are not eligible.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/amazon-prescription-drugs-generic-rxpass-cost/

Find which drugs are available through RxPass…

https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/retail/introducing-rxpass-from-amazon-pharmacy-a-5-prescription-subscription-that-helps-prime-members-who-take-multiple-medications-save-time-and-money

Today’s Number = – 63°F degrees

That was the temperature in China’s northernmost city, Mohe, this week – the coldest weather the city has ever recorded. Mohe – located near Russian Siberia – is widely known as “China’s North Pole.”

https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/24/us/five-things-january-24-trnd/index.html

Lives on the ‘inside’ changed through the saving grace of Jesus…

Thirty-eight inmates at the Kershaw Correctional Institutional facility in Lancaster County, South Carolina participated in a recent baptism service.

‘The program allows inmates to attend weekly Monday services hosted by the Blakeney campus of Elevation Church. The services enable the inmates to have individual time, prayer time, and the opportunity to listen to the pastor preach.

Before the baptism, inmates went through their regular Monday worship service, complete with a short sermon about Elijah,’ shared Second Chaplain Jerry Pakota.

One inmate named Chris saying that “It’s an overwhelming feeling to know that there’s that kind of love because I can’t forgive myself at times for things I’ve done; I struggle with that. But knowing that, no matter what I’ve done, (Jesus) does forgive, and (Jesus) has cast my sins as far as the east is from the west, it’s an overwhelming feeling for me.”

Program operators say they have an extensive waitlist to get into the service program (in partnership with Elevation Church) because of its impact, and other inmates have noticed changes in their peers.

https://myfox8.com/news/south-carolina/i-am-redeemed-38-south-carolina-inmates-baptized/

Remember the Sony Walkman (portable cassette player)??

40 years after the original retro gadget went on sale –the ‘new’ Sony Walkman NW-A306 lets users stream music from Spotify. The device also uses AI to ‘upscale’ compressed digital files into a better quality. The price tag = around $400 dollars.

FYI: The metal-cased blue-and-silver Walkman TPS-L2, the world’s first low-cost personal stereo, went on sale in Japan on July 1, 1979, and was sold for around $150.

www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-11631547/Sony-launches-new-WALKMAN-40-years-original.html

‘Souper Supper’ Hosted by First Presbyterian in High Point (Family Life Center)

…happening Thursday, January 26, 2023 4:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Souper Supper is a fundraiser helping several organizations including…

Mobile Meals of High Point, Salvation Army (HP), Ward Street Community Food Pantry and Clothing Closet and Open Door Ministries.

Tickets are $10 – Includes soup and bread choice

Donations will be accepted for desserts as well as local pottery

Address: 918 N Main St in High Point (27262) http://www.firstpreshp.org/#

Dates for the ‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference are set…

May 25-27, at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem.

Nationally Recognized Speakers

Huge Vendor Hall

Fun Teen Activities, College Fair and more!

Featured Speakers include Dr. Bill Brown, Colson Center for Christian Worldview

Don’t miss Early Bird prices! Registration at www.nche.com/thrive/

IRS: Tax filing season has begun.

The IRS said it is likely to deliver your refund within 21 days of receiving your return. Last year, the average refund issued was around $3,100 dollars.

*The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18.

That’s because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in DC. www.irs.gov

School resource officers will soon walk the halls of elementary schools in Davidson County. Commissioners approved the funds to hire seven additional SROs. Currently, the district has 14 SROs who walk through the halls of the middle and high schools. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/school-resource-officers-coming-to-davidson-county-schools/

At least seven people were fatally shot on Monday in shootings at two locations in Half Moon Bay, California, officials said. These shootings came just two days after at least 11 people lost their lives in a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California. Police say a 67-year-old suspect is in custody…

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/half-moon-bay-california-shooting-1-24-23/index.html

Follow up: Lynette Hardaway, part of the conservative political commentary duo Diamond and Silk, died earlier this month of a ‘heart condition’, according to a death certificate obtained by The Associated Press. Hardaway, 51, died January 8th of ‘heart disease due to chronic high blood pressure’.

A memorial ceremony was held this past Saturday in her hometown of Fayetteville. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-native-diamond-of-pro-trump-commentary-duo-diamond-silk-died-of-heart-disease/