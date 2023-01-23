IRS: Tax filing season officially begins Monday (Jan 23). After you file, the IRS said it is likely to deliver your refund within 21 days of receiving your return (but only if you fill out your return accurately and completely, file it electronically and opt to have your refund delivered through direct deposit). www.irs.gov

*The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18. (That’s because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in DC).

*The average taxpayer refund issued in 2022 was just over $3,000 dollars. Note: About 30% of Americans say that they rely on their tax refund checks to make ends meet, according to a study from Credit Karma. However, a change in tax rules pertaining to charitable contributions coupled with the end of stimulus programs will likely translate to smaller refunds this year.

www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/success/day-tax-filing-season-starts/index.html