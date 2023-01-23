WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home IRS: Tax filing season officially begins Monday (Jan 23)

IRS: Tax filing season officially begins Monday (Jan 23)

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

IRS: Tax filing season officially begins Monday (Jan 23). After you file, the IRS said it is likely to deliver your refund within 21 days of receiving your return (but only if you fill out your return accurately and completely, file it electronically and opt to have your refund delivered through direct deposit).  www.irs.gov

*The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18. (That’s because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in DC).

*The average taxpayer refund issued in 2022 was just over $3,000 dollars. Note: About 30% of Americans say that they rely on their tax refund checks to make ends meet, according to a study from Credit Karma.  However, a change in tax rules pertaining to charitable contributions coupled with the end of stimulus programs will likely translate to smaller refunds this year.

www.cnn.com/2023/01/12/success/day-tax-filing-season-starts/index.html

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Happenings

wbfj-kurt
January 23, 2023

‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference May 25-27, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

Pregnancy Care Centers (Local)

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

Monday News: Jan 23, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

“The Chosen” coming back to Theaters in February

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

S@5: ‘Sanctity of Human Life’ Sunday

wbfj-verne
January 22, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.