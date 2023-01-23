WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home ‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference May 25-27, 2023

‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference May 25-27, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

 ‘Thrive’ Homeschool Conference 2023

May 25-27 at the Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem. One of the featured speakers: Dr. Bill Brown, Colson Center for Christian Worldview

  • Nationally Recognized Speakers
  • Huge Vendor Hall
  • Fun Teen Activities, College Fair and more!

      Don’t miss Early Bird prices!   

Registration at www.nche.com/thrive/

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Happenings

wbfj-kurt
January 23, 2023

IRS: Tax filing season officially begins Monday (Jan 23)

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

Pregnancy Care Centers (Local)

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

Monday News: Jan 23, 2023

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

“The Chosen” coming back to Theaters in February

wbfj-verne
January 23, 2023

S@5: ‘Sanctity of Human Life’ Sunday

wbfj-verne
January 22, 2023
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.