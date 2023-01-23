Monday News: Jan 23, 2023

The final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop opens TODAY. *A ceremony will be held at 11am this morning. The road will open around 2pm Monday afternoon. Final section of the Greensboro Urban Loop stretches from North Elm Street to Hwy 29. www.wxii12.com/article/greensboro-i-840-urban-loop-to-open-monday-will-help-traffic-small-businesses/42596740

IRS: Tax filing season officially begins TODAY (Jan 23). *The average taxpayer refund issued in 2022 was just over $3,000 dollars. Note: About 30% of Americans say that they rely on their tax refund checks to make ends meet, according to a study from Credit Karma. However, a change in tax rules pertaining to charitable contributions coupled with the end of stimulus programs will likely translate to smaller refunds this year. After you file, the IRS said it is likely to deliver your refund within 21 days of receiving your return (but only if you fill out your return accurately and completely, file it electronically and opt to have your refund delivered through direct deposit). www.irs.gov*The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18. (That’s because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in DC).

The Winston-Salem Fire Department posting over the weekend. “Early one morning 22 years ago E3 (Captains Helper & Holmes & Brock) responded to a medical call where they delivered a beautiful baby. Today (Saturday, Jan 21) Jenae Watson (now 22 years old) was reunited w/ that crew!” They say, “moments like this are why firefighters do their job”. #WSFire107

‘Meet the (4) Finalists for Winston-Salem Police Chief’. A public forum is planned for this Wednesday evening (6pm) at Salem Lake Marina. The City of Winston-Salem expects to name a new police chief – from the four finalists – by the end of the month. https://www.wxii12.com/article/8-people-displaced-overnight-winston-salem-house-fire/42585713

Bissell is recalling about 61,000 of its cordless wet/dry vacuums. There have been dozens of reports of the battery overheating and catching fire. Model numbers 2551, 2551W and 25519 included in the recall. Those model numbers can be found behind the vacuum’s clean water tank on a product information sticker. https://support.bissell.com/app/crosswave-cordless-safety-recall

At the Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ still #1, still breaking box office records. The long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now made over $2 billion dollars in worldwide grosses, as reported by Deadline. The film has occupied the No. 1 spot since its release in December.

Director James Cameron is now the only director who can boast that three of his films are among the six to have made over $2 billion, as well as in top 6 bestselling movies of all time.

NFL Playoffs: Final 4…

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game

San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC championship game.

*Superbowl XVII (57) is set for February 12, 2023

Location: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Broadcast on Fox.

College Hoops: Wake Forest Men’s basketball

The Deacs had their four-game winning streak stopped by Virginia on Saturday (loosing 76-67) at the Joel. Wake Forest on the road Wednesday to face Pittsburgh.

The Deacs return home to the Joel Coliseum next Saturday to play N.C. State.

Motive unknown… A 72-year-old man has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a dance studio in the Los Angeles suburb of Monterey Park, California on Saturday. The shooting claimed the lives of 10 people and wounded 10 others…while the city’s large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year this weekend.

NOTE: The White House has ordered all US Flags to be flown at Half-Staff through sundown Thursday (Jan 26) in honor of the victims of the Monterey Park tragedy.

“The Chosen”: The last two episodes of season three (Episodes 7 and 8) of The Chosen will be shown at select movie theaters nationwide on February 2 and 3 before becoming available on its free app.

